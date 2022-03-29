Amazing! This is what Shakira and Piqué pay for their children’s education

Colombian singer Shakira has made it clear on more than one occasion that she fervently believes that the education is a fundamental part of all humanity. That is why, in the midst of his fame and his busy schedule, he managed to study and wants his sons do the same.

For Shakira and Gerard Piqué his two sons, Sasha and MilanThey are your priority. It is for this reason that they have focused over the years on giving them the best possible education, no matter what they have to pay. In this way, after analyzing several alternatives and putting the options on the table, they decided to send them to one of the most exclusive schools in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

How much do Shakira and Gerard Piqué pay for their children’s school?

Milan and Sasha Pique they attend school American School Barcelona. It is one of the most exclusive, luxurious and expensive schools in all of Spain.

It is there, in that space, where in addition to learning different languages ​​and rubbing shoulders with the best teachers in the country, they can exploit and immerse themselves in their respective passions. One has already shown that he follows in her mother’s footsteps, as he is passionate about music, while the other is more inclined towards martial arts.

According to the information that can be read on the official website of the American School Barcelonathe monthly fee is 21,000 euroswhich It is approximately equivalent to about 23,000 dollars. Which would be a little less than 425,000 Mexican pesos.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué want a normal life for their children

Singer Shakira has confessed that both she and Gerard Piqué They do everything possible for their two children to have a normal childhood despite having two famous parents.

“I cannot deny that they cannot escape the reality that I am a public person, just like their father. But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and really live like very simple people.” he said a few years ago during an interview.

Although to tell the truth, as much as the recognition of their parents is alien to them, the type of education they receive is quite far from the “normal”.

Did you imagine that for the education of his 2 children, Shakira and Pique paid almost 50 thousand euros a month?