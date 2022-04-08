Amazing! Vanessa Hudgens revealed how she communicates with spirits

UNITED STATES-. After Demi Lovato’s statements about her ability to communicate with aliens, Vanessa Hudgens revealed that he can talk to spirits. On Tuesday, February 4, the artist was as a guest on the program The Kelly Clarkson Showand said that over the years he had several apparitions of beings from beyond.

During his interview in The Kelly Clarkson Show, hudgens revealed that he has had “many” encounters with spirits over the years and said that he “accepted the fact that I see things and hear things”. The High School Musical star explained that she developed her ability when she was a little girl, after undergoing a strange experience in her own home.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was… You know those toy ducks that you pull on the string? There was one of those on the dining room table and I started walking, and he just started walking past me,” she told him. hudgens a Clarkson. “I closed it for a while because it’s scary. The unknown is scary. But recently I said, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it,’” she continued.

It is not the first spiritual encounter of Vanessa Hudgens

hudgens She also revealed that she uses a “spirit box”, an object that helps her analyze “radio frequencies very quickly”. “Something about the electricity that she creates allows spirits to speak through it,” the star explained. This is not the first time that the artist has been honest about her spiritual encounters. In 2011 the actress revealed that she was visited by a supernatural presence while she was filming Journey 2.

The star recalled hearing footsteps while staying in an old house, but couldn’t find the source of them, noting that North Wilmington, where the film was filmed, is “one of the oldest and most haunted places in North America.” “I was chasing my ghost for 10 minutes straight, and then it got too weird, and I just left,” he said. hudgens.



