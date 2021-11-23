Amazon: 745 million trees lost. Ong, ‘data omitted at Cop26’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BRAZIL, NOV 22 – Fires and deforestations in the Brazilian Amazon have caused the loss of 745 million trees in the last year, according to a calculation by specialists, who said that these data were not presented by the government at Cop26 in Glasgow.



Between August 2020 and July 2021, 13,235 km2 of forest was destroyed, says the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). Researcher Tasso Azevedo, of the NGO MapBiomas, has calculated that the destroyed area is equivalent to 745 million fewer trees, reports the newspaper O Globo.



The Inpe report was released on Friday, but the information had been in the government’s possession since late October, according to Institute officials.



“The data has been omitted by the international community and COP26,” said Carlos Rittl, an expert in sustainability.



“Government representatives went to Glasgow and signed the Forest Protection Declaration – they knew they had the worst news in the world and didn’t give it,” added Rittl. (HANDLE).

