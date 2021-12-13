Amazon, a surprise announcement arrives: goodbye to Alexa

Amazon, a completely unexpected surprise announcement arrives: the farewell to Alexa. Let’s find out all the details about it.

We know that Amazon offers numerous services, not only for shipping and delivery but now also has an exclusive streaming platform for subscribers. Until a few days ago there was also a site, Alexa.com, although this has nothing to do with the current Alexa, even though both are owned by Amazon. We can say with certainty that the second tool will continue to operate as a voice assistant loaded on various types of devices while the site has now reached its end after 25 years of history. Let’s find out what Amazon has decided specifically.

Amazon, the unexpected farewell to Alexa

Alexa.com it was a site that offered quite important services and has been received with some enthusiasm in the past decades. The site made it possible to analyze the traffic of a website and consequently to establish with certainty his popularity. Born 25 years ago, the site was useful at a time when competition on such sites was significantly less than today. Self initially Alexa.com it was a point of reference, little by little he saw decrease one’s influence. That’s why Amazon made the decision to close the site and consequently the historical service offered for several years.

Alexa.com was now born 25 years ago. Starting from this December 2021 It is no longer possible to sign new subscriptions to the service e from 1 May 2022 the site will be permanently closed. Perhaps it will be dedicated exclusively to the best known voice assistant in the world. The reason for this definitive closure is that now Alexa.com it had fallen into disuse.