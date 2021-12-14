Amazon, after the fine by the Antitrust, newspapers and opinion leaders to the rescue of the US giant. By treating the consumer as a human shield

Hasta the competition always, indeed no! The fine of the Italian Antitrust against Amazon it confuses many Italian commentators who rush to the rescue of the American giant. For once, the authority that supervises competition and the market has imposed a sanction (€ 1.1 billion) which is proportionate to the size of the subject who undergoes it. This is exactly what the new EU rules on the matter are proposing. It is easy to understand that if a group invoices tens of billions of euros a fine of a few million it does not even tickle and does not have no deterrent effect towards behaviors deemed harmful to the economic system as a whole. Just as it is easy to guess that a fine commuted to one of the largest and most powerful industrial complexes in the world is the result of long discussions with both the European Antitrust, is, at least to some extent, with the US authorities.

Simplifying a little the reasons contained in the long Antitrust investigation, the fine was paid because Amazon takes advantage of its dominant position in the platform industry e-commerce to also benefit its logistics services division (parcel delivery) to the detriment of more traditional competitors such as Fedex, Dhl etc. Basically, those who choose to have the logistics managed by Amazon, which then relies mostly on third parties for delivery operations (but plans significant investments to directly manage the delivery of parcels) receives a series of “benefits”, including especially the inclusion in the “prime” program. It should be noted that, looking at the financial statements of the US group, the logistical part is certainly not a goose that lays golden eggs (unlike for example the cloud division), the delivery service is offered mostly to strengthen the bond of users with the platform.

Read Also Competition expert Michelle Meagher: “The new EU rules on the giants of the web are another missed opportunity”

The offensive against the Antitrust ruling starts from the pages of the newspaper The paper last Saturday. On the one hand with an article by Carlo Amenta and Carlo Stagnaro and, on the other, with an intervention by the associate professor of Bocconi in Milan Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffé. Stagnaro is a consultant to the Draghi government and, like Amenta, is a member of theBruno Leoni Institute (an association that promotes market freedom but whose financiers it is impossible to know and which has several members attributable to the Benetton galaxy). Then relaunch on twitter Franco De Benedetti (brother of the better known Carlo, ed) that ofBruno Leoni Institute is the president.

Il Foglio also “ranks” the liberal turbo Carnevale Maffé, Associate Professor at Bocconi University in Milan which defends what it describes verbatim as “The largest e-commerce platform in Italy and Europe, which guaranteed continuity of distribution during the pandemic and contributed to the well-being of millions of families by increasing dramatically the range of products accessible at affordable prices ”and whose prime service“ has reached legendary heights in the level of service and timeliness of delivery ”. In short, it is almost reluctantly that Amazon, savior of humanity, in 2020 its revenues jumped 38% to 386 billion dollars thanks to the closures of traditional shops linked to the lockdown. And who knows if for the purposes of a discussion on fair competition the ability is also relevant, where Amazon excels, to shift profits to countries where no taxes are paid.

In the wake of the two contributions on Sheet the economist’s tweet arrives GianPaolo Galli, a past at the head of the Confindustria study center and then ended up as a member of the Democratic Party.

The antitrust paradox. The most efficient in satisfying consumers becomes dominant and often the antitrust sanctions the dominant position instead of its abuse. Thus the best is sanctioned to the advantage of the less efficient competitors. And the consumer loses it. https://t.co/0i6JdikEMl – Giampaolo Galli (@GiampaoloGalli) December 11, 2021

And then there is Franco Bassanini, socialist first, then communist, former president of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and then special adviser to Matteo Renzi and Paolo Gentiloni.

It is also very interesting that of @CarloStagnaro And @ CarloAmenta1 always on @ilfoglio_it of today. The question deserves serious investigation. We will do it soon in a seminar of @FondAstrid https://t.co/zgEX3BlK3z – Franco Bassanini (@FrancoBassanini) December 11, 2021

Upstream of these statements there is a rather dated idea of ​​antitrust regulations, that of “consumer welfare” developed in Chicago and then implemented under the presidency of Ronald Reagan. Here the North Star is the immediate fallout that the industrial aggregations and behaviors implemented by the companies have on the conditions offered to the consumer. Nothing else. If consumers benefit from it, more or less everything is worth it. This type of approach was then imported into Europe by the then European Commissioner for Competition, the Bocconian Mario Monti. Although the EU Court has repeatedly reiterated that the Union’s intent should be to protect competition as such, the Commission has for a long time followed Monti’s line except partially correcting the course in recent years.

Read Also Web giants, boom in revenues and profits but taxes remain (almost) zero. In Italy paid just 28 million

The serious problem of vision centered on “Consumer welfare” is that it involves evaluations extremely limited from which I am excluding long-term considerations relating to, for example, the possible damage deriving from an excess of power, from negative externalities such as pollution, risks posed to democratic systems etc. But what immediately is an economic saving for consumers it can turn into costs in another form. At the end behind these technicalities, in which the consumer is used as “Human shield” there is the eternal debate between those who believe that the markets know themselves to regulate themselves and those who believe that external corrections are necessary.

The fact remains that the weaknesses of the “consumer welfare” approach emerge clearly in the face of success on international markets of the web giants. And indeed in the United States the young woman was put to lead the Antitrust Lina Khan, author, among other things, of the essay “Amazon’s Antirtust Paradox”. Here the competition expert highlights how the approach based only on consumer utility fails completely in identifying and therefore stemming the abuses of dominant position of the giants, strong, among other things, of the innumerable information on the behavior of competitors that they are able to collect thanks to their position . The Italian Antitrust has rightly taken note of this.