Amazon, agreement with couriers: black friday strike lifted

No Amazon courier strike for Black Friday, November 26th. The backtracking on the protest is due to the signing of the hypothesis of an agreement between the companies associated with Assoespressi that carry out deliveries on behalf of Amazon Italia Transport and Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti which contains a series of elements that improve working conditions and of the economic part of second-level bargaining.

Now the hypothesis of an agreement is being examined by the workers’ assemblies that will dissolve the reserve by mid-December, but in the meantime the couriers have decided to revoke the strike.

Hourly reduction

For Filt, Fit and Uiltrasporti to qualify the agreement there is the path for the verification of loads and work rates. On this it was agreed that the hours for the drivers will increase from 44 to 42 hours per week.

Continuity of employment and privacy

Furthermore, in the event of a change of contract or transport contract, the drivers will maintain employment continuity and therefore rights, protections and economic aspects. According to the trade unions, the sharing of compliance with the privacy legislation will ensure that “there can be no disciplinary implications for workers through the use of work tools and data”.

Prize

Finally, for the more strictly economic part, a performance bonus of € 1,100 per year is introduced and the travel allowance is increased.