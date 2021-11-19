Amazon Alexa gets in the car with the Black Friday discount

There is no place where the voice assistant Amazon Alexa cannot arrive, not even the car. We are not talking about modern systems of infotainment, compatible with voice commands, but of Amazon Echo Auto, a device that can make even an 1983 Panda 30 smart.









Amazon Echo Auto is in fact a version of the Echo smart speaker designed specifically for use in the car, capable of bringing the universe of the voice assistant. Amazon Alexa even on non-smart cars: the only thing it needs is a AUX input free in the car stereo system. For the rest Echo Auto is easy to use, very comfortable in the car and also improves the driving safety, because with voice commands the driver avoids looking away from the road to touch the stereo. All to a affordable price, which today is even lower thanks to the 33% discount currently underway on the occasion of early Black Friday (the real one starts tomorrow, November 19th).

Amazon Echo Auto: how it works

Amazon Echo Auto it is a small 8.5 × 4.7 × 1.3 cm box that hooks onto the car dashboard with its support. Inside there are the microphones to receive the voice commands, the electronics to manage them and the chip Bluetooth to connect the device to the mobile phone.

There Internet connection, essential to take advantage of the Alexa smart universe, is provided by the connected mobile phone, through the Amazon app. Basically the Amazon Echo receives the commands from the microphones, processes them and sends them to Amazon via the cellular connection and then reproduces the response via the car speakers (connected with the cable to the AUX input).

In this way, any type of car can become smart and it is possible to take it in the car Spotify, Amazon Music and all Alexa skill even if the car is nowhere near smart. If you have a stereo system, in fact, even a vintage car it can become a “Powered by Alexa” smart speaker on four wheels.

Amazon Echo Auto: the Amazon offer

The price Amazon Echo Auto’s list price is 59.99 euros, not very high if we consider what it can do, and on how many cars it can do it. From today and for the whole period of Black Friday, however, it is in strong discount.

Amazon Echo Auto now costs 39.99 euros (-20 euros, -33%), obviously sold and shipped by Amazon.