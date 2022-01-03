Amazon, all New Year’s offers (up to -40% real) between Apple, Microsoft Surface, realme, Echo Dot and more! (Continuous updates)

Super offer: realme GT Neo 2 in version 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory at a crazy price! It also boasts Snapdragon 870 5G, AMOLED E4 120 Hz display, SuperDart charging from

65W, triple camera with main module from 64MP, Dual Sim, NFC.

Three premium items at a super discounted price! Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021),

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.45 “, Intel Core i5 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and also Surface Laptop 15 “with Ryzen, under 1000 Euros!

Today the best for value for money: realme GT Master Edition!

Two very good microSD da 256GB Samsung and SanDisk, prices really OK!

There are other 3 excellent smartphones on offer today:

LITTLE F3 in version 8 + 256GB, Snapdragon 870, 48MP triple camera, 4520mAh battery, Xiaomi 11T 5G 8 + 256GB, camera from 108MP, 5000mAh And OPPO Find X3 Lite 8 + 128GB, 5G, Qualcomm 765G, 4 with main from 64MP, 4400mAh!

Two devices are still on super offer Echo Dot and the excellent Oppo Band Style Tracker

at a really low price!

Very low prices for these two PCIe SSD: the first a Gen3 of 1TB of the value type, the second a monster

500GB Gen4!

Beware of these super robots for cleaning the house. The price ofEcovacs the final one after applying the coupon from

90 in the purchase phase.

Super prices Geox! Even for women!

What discounts on Clarks!

With Amazon coupons you are never wrong!

-33% Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Smartphone, Charger included, 6.8 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 5 Cameras, 128 GB, 12GB RAM, 5000mAh, Dual SIM + eSIM, (2021) [Versione Italiana], Phantom Silver 895.30 Buy now

Alternatively, at a lower price range, check how much it dropped Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. At Samsung the prices are also excellent Galaxy S20 FE and top of the range Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, with savings of over 380 Euros!

Great price for the new one Honor 50 with the latest Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G 5G processor and screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate5. Now you save almost 100 Euros! Also OnePlus Nord CE, now at absurd prices! And the price of is also interesting OnePlus Nord 2 5G.