Amazon allegedly eliminated the reviews of a book by Xi Jinping in China

Friday the news agency Reuters published an investigation that Amazon in China has eliminated reviews of a book by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Based on what was told anonymously a Reuters from two people with knowledge of the facts, about two years ago Amazon would have received a request from the Chinese government to delete all comments and reviews from a collection of Xi’s writings and speeches, published in Italy under the title “Rule China”, and to disable the ability to write new ones.

The government request would have come following the publication of a negative review (one of the sources says that everything would be due to a review with less than five stars, which is the highest rating that can be attributed to a product on Amazon). Reuters writes that currently on the Chinese site of Amazon, unreachable from Italy, Xi Jinping’s book would have no reviews, and the comments section would be disabled.

Reuters underlines how the choice to eliminate reviews is in strong contradiction with the marketing policies of Amazon, which bases much of its ability to attract new customers on the evaluations and comments of consumers. Second Reuters this decision should therefore be seen as part of a “ten-year” strategy by Jeff Bezos’ multinational to avoid retaliation by the Chinese government, as has often happened to various technology companies in recent years, and to remain competitive in one of the most important markets in the world.

About this, Reuters writes that he was able to read a confidential document from Amazon from 2018, in which the company allegedly spoke of the use of propaganda by the Chinese government as the main tool of the Communist Party to succeed. In the document, Amazon would have added that it does not want to judge “whether this is right or wrong”.

Based on this document and interviews with more than twenty people who have been involved in Amazon’s operations in China, Reuters he writes that the company would continue to be successful in the country “by helping to promote the ruling Communist Party’s global economic and political agenda,” only occasionally rejecting some government requests. Among the Amazon initiatives that would have been undertaken precisely to attract the favors of the Chinese government, there would be China Books, a section of the American site of Amazon inaugurated in 2019 and dedicated to Chinese books.

The section was allegedly created with the collaboration of the Chinese propaganda apparatus, and second Reuters it would only sell books that reflect the views of the Chinese government. In one of the books on sale, for example, life in the Xinjiang region is exalted: in the book it is argued that there are no ethnic conflicts there, when instead the international community has repeatedly denounced violations of human rights committed against the ethnic minority of Uighurs.

