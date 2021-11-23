Amazon and Apple fined 200 million by the Antitrust: “They limited retailers’ access to the platform”. The reply: “We will appeal”

They applied arbitrary and “discriminatory” restrictions towards official and unofficial dealers of products Apple, allowing access to the platform only to a narrow circle of subjects. With this accusation the Guarantor of Competition and the Market has sanctioned Amazon and the Big Tech company for a total 200 million euros, at the end of the investigation on the restrictions on access to the Amazon.co.uk marketplace by legitimate resellers of Apple branded products e Beats “Genuine”. Specifically, the companies of the group linked to the e-commerce platform have been fined 68.7 million, while Apple will have to pay 134.5 million. The leading multinational e-commerce company rejects the accusations: “We are in profound disagreement And we intend to appeal. The sanction imposed is disproportionate and unjustified “, reads a note.

L’Antitrust explains that the investigation made it possible to ascertain the existence of some contractual clauses of an agreement stipulated on October 31, 2018 “which prohibited official and unofficial retailers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon.it, allowing the sale of products Apple and Beats in this marketplace only to Amazon and to certain individuals chosen individually and in a discriminatory way, violating art. 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union “. The intention, according to the Guarantor, was exclusively that of putting purely numerical limitations on resellers, as well as prohibiting cross-border sales, thus creating discrimination of resellers on a geographical basis. All this has resulted in an upward price stability, preventing the placing on the market of products with larger discounts. Amazon replies, saying it rejects “the Agcm’s considerations that Amazon benefits from the exclusion of sales partners from the store, since our business model is based on their success. Thanks to the agreement with Apple, Italian customers can find the latest Apple and Beats products on our store, benefiting from a catalog that has more than doubled, with better offers and faster shipping ”.

Amazon.it represents the place of electronic commerce where at least 70% of purchases of consumer electronics products are made in Italy, of which at least 40% are represented by retailers who use Amazon as an intermediary platform. “It is therefore essential – they continue – that the application of competition rules ensure a level playing field for all retailers who use marketplaces as an increasingly relevant place for carrying out their commercial activity, especially in today’s context, avoiding the implementation of discriminatory behaviors that they restrict competition“. A modus operandi which, however, violates the competition rules which are based on qualitative, non-discriminatory criteria and applied without distinction to all potential retailers.