Amazon and the director of the original sign up for another installment of the black comedy with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

It is confirmed that ‘A small favor’ will have a sequel by Lionsgate and Amazon Studios and will feature the return of three heavy names from its predecessor: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, leading the cast, and Paul Feig directing.

mystery and laughter

The 2018 film was an unexpected success that grossed over $97 million all over the world, so it is not surprising that sooner or later a continuation would come to us (and even more so considering the end of the first).

‘A Small Favor’ told the story of Stephanie (Kendrick), a single mother and blogger, who sees how her best friend Emily (Lively), from a more affluent and sophisticated life, disappears overnight. Stephanie begins to investigate the disappearance of her friend with her husband (Henry Golding).

The sequel to this mystery comedy, which adapted a book by Darcey Bell and was a kind of parody of movies like ‘Gone Girl’, will be directed again by Paul Feig and will feature Laura Fischer and Feigco Entertainment producing. The screenwriter will be Jessica Sharzer (‘Nerve: a game without rules’, ‘Nine perfect strangers’), as well as executive producer.

At the moment there are no release dates but you can keep an eye on ‘A small favor’ on Netflix, if you haven’t had a chance yet.