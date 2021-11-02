Amazon anticipates Black Friday with incredible discounts! Today there is everything: notebook, Mac, iPhone, Xiaomi. Watch

The MacBook Air back to 959 Euro, and the discount on the MacBook Pro, the latter thinner than the previous one and equipped with better solutions for cooling and for the touch bar.

If you are looking for a robot vacuum cleaner, the best offer on Amazon now corresponds to Roomba 981, price cut by a quarter.

Great price for the appreciated Samsung SSD 980. But also pay attention to Sabrent, better performance / capacity ratio.

Almost 50 Euros are saved about antivirus McAfee Total Protection 2022, subscription for one year.

Great price for the Food Processor with Blender and Scale Kenwood MultiPro Food Processor, price cut of almost 140 Euros.

Huge offers on many products Bosch Professional, which need no introduction. See them all here!

The EZVIZ surveillance cameras they are always highly appreciated by those who buy and use them: they are very easy to use and cheap. Now on offer various models and various bundles.

An inexpensive laptop, but with a satisfactory hardware configuration, it is TECLAST TBOLT F15 PRO.

Segway Ninebot electric scooter on sale!

More than 200 Euros discount on the brand new Samsung 55 “UE55AU9070UXZT TV. Very interesting the Samsung QLED 4K 65 inches, now at a discount of 460 euros. But probably the most interesting offer now is the one on 65 inch UHD 4K, Compatible with Alexa, model 2021.

Elegant, quality and discounted! Here are some products for heating the popular

Aries vintage series. All offers and colors here!

iPhone 13 Mini And iPhone 12 Mini, in red color, on offer now. iPhone 12 Pro from 256GB in Graphite color it is now at an all-time low.

Amazon offered the very useful inkjet printer HP DeskJet 3750. Print, scan and photocopy, and is equipped with Wi-Fi connection to be managed remotely. Also with the purchase is included the so-called Promo Smart Working, that is to say 4 months of Instant Ink included in the price.

Great price for POCO X3 Pro in the 8 / 256GB version!

Great smartphones at a discounted price. Almost top-of-the-range features! Besides Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite the price of the older brother is now also interesting I 11i.

The new realme 8i now on offer promo launch. The offer is valid for both colors in which the smartphone is available, Stellar Purple and Space Black.

Given these offers, it’s time to buy yourself one Kindle, also to give as a gift!

Two great deals on one SSD it’s a USB 3.0 external hard drive. Respectively from SanDisk and the popular brand WD Elements, important capacities of 1 and 16TB.

FIFA 22 bundled with the DualSense of PS5 at a discounted price of one third.

-24% HUAWEI WATCH 3 – 4G AMOLED 1.43 inch smartwatch, AP52, eSIM call, up to 3 days battery, oxygen saturation, 24/7 heart rate, GPS, 5ATM, fluoroelastomer strap, Black 279.90?? Buy now

Super offers of the day on time: HONOR Band 6 to 42 ?? And OPPO band Sport Tracker 24.90 ??. Also interesting is the price of HUAWEI WATCH 3.

It is also very interesting Yamaha soundbar with Alexa in Italian.

Also Echo Dot third and fourth generation (perhaps as a gift), what a price!

-20% Acer Nitro XV272UPbmiiprzx FreeSync Gaming Monitor, 27 “, 2K QHD IPS Display, 144 Hz, 1 ms, HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB3.0, Lum 350 (400 Peak) cd / m2, Integrated Speakers, HDMI Cables, USB3.0 Included 373.26?? Buy now

Two gaming monitor on offer! They come from Acer and from LG with respectively the refresh rates of 144 and 180 Hz, and in both cases equipped with 2K IPS panels.

Offers on popular designer clothing Geographical Norway. On some items even coupons to save further. All offers here!

Offer on best seller pods Bourbon, both those ESE system (here all), both those “My way” (here all).

Two appreciated Huawei router at an all time low!

Lots of them Yankee Candle super discount (all here), ideal for Christmas gift!

Discounts on trendy earphones and other Huawei products: FreeBuds 4i and FreeBuds Pro now are offered with important price cuts, while the smartwatch Watch Fit, equipped with a stunning 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display and 326 PPI, is now offered at half price. Also very interesting FreeBuds3i, new offer and super price!

Great discount for Apple AirPods Max, now go down to less than 500 euros and save almost 150 euros.

Kit with tripod (1.70m) with battery led light (dimmable + 3 temperatures), smartphone support and small remote control. For only 10 Euros!

The brand new Nintendo Switch OLED is already on sale on Amazon in its version with White and Black livery or even with the subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for 12 months The special Animal Crossing: New Horizons version is also beautiful. It is a very special bundle!

Lowest price ever for OPPO Find X3 Lite, 8GB / 128GB and 64Mpixel main camera, 4400mAh battery.

So many Geox at discount prices!

SUPER: almost 500 Euro discount on

MacBook Pro 13 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD! But also pay attention to Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip, what a price.

The iconic Logitech MX Master 3 professional mouse, wireless with Bluetooth or USB 2.4 GHz receiver, back on offer!

Roomba and accessories of excellent quality super discounted.

-24% HP – Gaming OMEN 15-ek0000sl Notebook, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB, Windows 10 Home, 15.6 “FHD IPS 144 Hz screen, Bang & Olufsen, USB-C, HDMI, RJ-45, Black 1297.00?? Buy now

Promotion in progress for several laptops HP gaming: here are 3 with video cards

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 1650Ti and 2060!

Also very interesting Crucial portable SSDs: beautiful aesthetics, excellent performance and now discounts for 1 and 2 TB cuts.

What a price for DJI Mavic Mini combo, while stocks last! Super equipped, as well as one of the most popular drones ever.

The iconic Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, with excellent noise cancellation technology and 7 mm dynamic audio drivers, are now on offer on Amazon: you save almost 80 Euros!

Don’t miss these deals on Samsung SSD of high capacity. In relation to the cuts, these are super prices and never seen before!

Lots of shaving products Philips on sale. There are many more here!

Don’t miss these deals on Braun razors, offered at a really ok price!