Amazon AWS KOs the internet again! Lots of websites down. Here’s what’s going on

Amazon AWS experiences its third outage of the month and KOs the web. In the last few hours there have been many problems accessing websites around the world with the inability to communicate for example on Slack or even Imgur or buy in the Epic Games online store.An important problem since today there are many smart working workers in cause of the pandemic and therefore cannot reach colleagues on Slack or communicate with other work services such as Asana, which is also affected by the interruptions.

Amazon AWS down: what’s happening?

Following the updates on the incident, Slack claimed his services “are having problems with uploading files, editing messages and other services”Asana states that problems constitute one “severe interruption”, with “many of our users who are unable to access Asana“.Epic Games Store hasstated that“Internet service outages are affecting logins, bookstores, purchases, etc.”

In short, a serious problem that unfortunately not the first time it happens. Yes, because in this case it has already happened twice more in the last weeks of this December and the problems with AWS have had a significant effect on online services on those other occasions as well.Two incidents earlier this month involving Amazon AWS challenging a wide range of platforms and services like streaming ones like Netflix and Disney + or even smart home devices like Ring and Wyze’s security cameras.

Today’s disruptions seem less common but still notable, with some users not being able to fully access the services and others experiencing only intermittent situations. DownDetector.com shows reports of issues with the aforementioned platforms, as well as the Flipboard news aggregator, the online learning site Udemy, the Grindr dating app, the Hulu streaming service for the USA but also the IoT services of Honeywell, Life360 and Samsung’s SmartThings.

The problem that has occurred seems to have concerned “Connectivity and power to some data centers within the affected availability zone or to other availability zones within the US-EAST-1 region. We continue to work to resolve the issue and restore power to the internal data center concerned “ these are the statements of Amazon AWS which therefore admit current problems in the data center of the US-EAST-1 region.