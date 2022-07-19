Amazon bets on the field of medicine and launches for vaccines

The e-commerce giant, in collaboration with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, is looking for patients to participate in a clinical trial.

amazon has decided to go further and, in an attempt to expand his business, he wanted to invest in the field of medicine. The e-commerce giant is developing cancer vaccines in collaboration with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centerbased in Seattle (United States), where Amazon’s main offices are also located.

In fact, the company has a internal team dedicated to this matter What are you currently looking for? 20 patients over the age of 18 to participate in a clinical trial approved by the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as revealed a few days ago Business Insider.

The essay aims to take steps in research to develop personalized vaccines to treat breast cancer and melanoma (a type of skin cancer): with this, Amazon intends to offer an alternative to chemotherapy by reach of all audiences.

Although talks between Fred Hutchinson and Amazon began in October last year, the study began on last June 9 and the estimated date of completion of the trial will be the November 1, 2023according to Business Insider.

Amazon’s interest in the medical field

It is not the first time that Amazon has set its sights on the health sector. This project around vaccines is one more that shows the interest of the big company for the field of health. In recent years, he has already launched a new business from a internal Diagnostic Laboratory, as well as a health tracking device called Halo.

Despite being one of the marketplaces largest and best known in the world, Amazon does not leave the accounts at all (and some experts believe that this is the reason for his interest in the world of health). Despite the fact that the e-commerce giant does not stop adding customers (it already has around 300 million active accounts around the world), in recent months it has been suffering losses: in the first quarter of 2022, more than 3,800 million dollars have been left.