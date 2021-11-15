Amazon Black Friday: couriers strike on the day of big discounts

The next November 26 will be the Black Friday, the day long awaited by customers because of the big discounts, but this year for Amazon Italy will be different due to the driver strike, employees of the companies associated with Assoespressi, who handle deliveries on behalf of the e-commerce giant.

They will be involved 12,000 workers, which in this period find themselves having to sustain heavy rhythms due to the considerable increase in orders due to the exceptional offers on the platform.

The national secretary of FILT CGIL, Michele De Rose, on the occasion of the first unitary national assembly of executives and delegates of the Amazon contracted goods delivery sector, who stated:

«The assembly, very participatory, gave full mandate to Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti to proclaim the strike. The liability on drivers in cases of damage and deductibles must be reduced and the economic value of the trip increased and the performance bonus introduced. Let’s ask to guarantee the legislation on privacy, data management and remote control, excluding any repercussions of a disciplinary nature “.

To the requests mentioned in the declaration are also added: