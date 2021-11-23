Amazon Black Friday: general driver strike

“It will be Black Friday, in name and in fact”





. The categories of CGIL, CISL and UIL who follow drivers and employees associated with Assoespressi have declared war on Amazon Italy and for the Friday (November 26) which traditionally spurs sales and deliveries throughout the country, a strike of all workers was proclaimed. and all workers employed by companies that make deliveries for Amazon Italia Transport



.

A strike “necessary – write the secretariats of Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl of Bergamo – to finally affirm a second-level national agreement that achieves the control, verification and lowering of heavy workloads and rhythms, the reduction of ” working hours for drivers and continuity of employment for traveling personnel, with the maintenance of all rights and remuneration elements, in the event of a contract change / transport contract change, in analogy with the provisions of art. 42 of the National Collective Labor Agreement for Logistics, freight transport and forwarding ».



For Bergamo, the event will take place with principals in the two Amazon centers of the province, Casirate d’Adda and Cividate al Piano.

