Business

Amazon Black Friday: general driver strike

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read

“It will be Black Friday, in name and in fact”

. The categories of CGIL, CISL and UIL who follow drivers and employees associated with Assoespressi have declared war on Amazon Italy and for the Friday (November 26) which traditionally spurs sales and deliveries throughout the country, a strike of all workers was proclaimed. and all workers employed by companies that make deliveries for Amazon Italia Transport

.

A strike “necessary – write the secretariats of Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl of Bergamo – to finally affirm a second-level national agreement that achieves the control, verification and lowering of heavy workloads and rhythms, the reduction of ” working hours for drivers and continuity of employment for traveling personnel, with the maintenance of all rights and remuneration elements, in the event of a contract change / transport contract change, in analogy with the provisions of art. 42 of the National Collective Labor Agreement for Logistics, freight transport and forwarding ».

For Bergamo, the event will take place with principals in the two Amazon centers of the province, Casirate d’Adda and Cividate al Piano.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

At Eicma 2021 an event dedicated to Valentino Rossi’s career

2 weeks ago

Superbonus 110% extended until 2023. What it is and who is entitled to it: here are all the deadlines

3 weeks ago

The Lancia Prisma by Gianni Agnelli, more unique than rare

2 weeks ago

First home purchase bonus, the guide of the Revenue Agency with the discount for under 36

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button