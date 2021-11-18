Amazon Black Friday Week: 10 days of continuous offers up to 50% discount

The Black Friday Amazon lasts 10 days this year: let’s go tonight at midnight , until 11.59 pm on November 29th. This does not mean that the offers will all start immediately, but will be available, while stocks last, in various dates and times between 19 and 29 November , therefore we invite you to follow us here on SmartWorld.it and on our Telegram channel, where we will promptly report the best news as they are available for purchase. Warning: As always, Prime customers will get 30 minutes of early access to the Lightning Deals .

The following offers on Amazon devices are available right now , in advance of the above dates. Hardly there may therefore be further discounts on these same devices in the coming days, so if you are interested in buying you can already take advantage of it now .

The following list is just one small anticipation that Amazon wanted to give us the many products that will be on offer, but for the moment we cannot tell you when will be discounted.

Home and kitchen : discover the offers on household appliances such as the Philips pasta maker, the De Longhi coffee machine and the Princess air fryer.

: discover the offers on household appliances such as the Philips pasta maker, the De Longhi coffee machine and the Princess air fryer. TV, Home and Cinema: hundreds of offers on Sony Smart TVs and other home theater products such as Bose speakers. Discover Foppapedretti products discounted up to 50%. Decorate your home with discounted home decor products, including Yankee Candle scented candles.

hundreds of offers on Sony Smart TVs and other home theater products such as Bose speakers. Discover Foppapedretti products discounted up to 50%. Decorate your home with discounted home decor products, including Yankee Candle scented candles. Informatics: save on selected smartphones and accessories from Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi. Check out Beats and Sony headphones. Check out the offers on Apple and Garmin smartwhatchs. Check out the deals on LG monitors and Lenovo tablets. Lots of gaming offers like MSI Katana notebooks.

save on selected smartphones and accessories from Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi. Check out Beats and Sony headphones. Check out the offers on Apple and Garmin smartwhatchs. Check out the deals on LG monitors and Lenovo tablets. Lots of gaming offers like MSI Katana notebooks. Health and personal care: save up to 50% on L’Oreal Paris, Nivea and Collistar beauty products. Discover Kiko and NYX Professional make-up products. Save on Rowenta’s hair care products like professional curling irons and straightening brush. Discover the promotions on Braun and Gilette personal care products.

save up to 50% on L’Oreal Paris, Nivea and Collistar beauty products. Discover Kiko and NYX Professional make-up products. Save on Rowenta’s hair care products like professional curling irons and straightening brush. Discover the promotions on Braun and Gilette personal care products. Sport: dozens of offers on fitness products such as FitFiu treadmills and Leone boxing equipment. Discounts of up to 30% on water sports products such as the Bluefin SUP.

dozens of offers on fitness products such as FitFiu treadmills and Leone boxing equipment. Discounts of up to 30% on water sports products such as the Bluefin SUP. Amazon devices (we reported them above!): thanks to Black Friday, many offers on a wide selection of devices with integrated Alexa including Echo dot (3rd gen) for € 19.99 instead of € 49.99; Echo (4th gen) for € 49.99 instead of € 99.99; ; Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) at € 44.99 instead of € 84.99; Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) available at € 84.99 instead of € 129.99; Echo Auto for € 39.99 instead of € 59.99. You can also save on the range of Amazon routers, including eero at € 62.00 instead of € 99.00 and eero 6, available at € 194.00 instead of € 299.00. Also on offer Fire TV Stick 4K Max at € 38.99 instead of € 64.99; Fire TV Cube for € 79.99 instead of € 119.99.

(we reported them above!): thanks to Black Friday, many offers on a wide selection of devices with integrated Alexa including Echo dot (3rd gen) for € 19.99 instead of € 49.99; Echo (4th gen) for € 49.99 instead of € 99.99; ; Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) at € 44.99 instead of € 84.99; Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) available at € 84.99 instead of € 129.99; Echo Auto for € 39.99 instead of € 59.99. You can also save on the range of Amazon routers, including eero at € 62.00 instead of € 99.00 and eero 6, available at € 194.00 instead of € 299.00. Also on offer Fire TV Stick 4K Max at € 38.99 instead of € 64.99; Fire TV Cube for € 79.99 instead of € 119.99. Amazon Brands: savings of up to 30% on a selection of products from the Amazon brands including products for the home, electronics, and sports products from the Amazon Basics, Umi and Eono brands, furniture products for all home environments from the Alkove, Rivet brands and Movian, health products, personal care and coffee by Solimo, beauty products by Belei and snacks by Happy Belly.

savings of up to 30% on a selection of products from the Amazon brands including products for the home, electronics, and sports products from the Amazon Basics, Umi and Eono brands, furniture products for all home environments from the Alkove, Rivet brands and Movian, health products, personal care and coffee by Solimo, beauty products by Belei and snacks by Happy Belly. Amazon Music: Customers who have not yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited will be able to enjoy three months of free use, with unlimited access to over 75 million songs, ad-free, with the highest quality streaming audio and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers will get six months of free subscription.

Customers who have not yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited will be able to enjoy three months of free use, with unlimited access to over 75 million songs, ad-free, with the highest quality streaming audio and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers will get six months of free subscription. Kindle Unlimited: 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for € 9.99. Enjoy the benefits of unlimited access to millions of eBooks on any device. For new Kindle Unlimited subscribers only. Terms and conditions apply.

3 months of Kindle Unlimited for € 9.99. Enjoy the benefits of unlimited access to millions of eBooks on any device. For new Kindle Unlimited subscribers only. Terms and conditions apply. Amazon Fresh (Milan, Rome, Turin and Bologna): from 19 to 29 November, customers in Milan, Rome, Turin and Bologna where the service is available will have access to unmissable offers with savings of up to 30% on over 1,000 products. In addition, all customers who make their first of at least € 15 will receive a discount of € 10 using the code FRESH10.

from 19 to 29 November, customers in Milan, Rome, Turin and Bologna where the service is available will have access to unmissable offers with savings of up to 30% on over 1,000 products. In addition, all customers who make their first of at least € 15 will receive a discount of € 10 using the code FRESH10. U2 Supermarket on Amazon.it (Milan, Bergamo): until November 29, customers will have access to hundreds of offers on Il Viaggiator Goloso and Unes Compare and Save branded products, with discounts up to 15%.

until November 29, customers will have access to hundreds of offers on Il Viaggiator Goloso and Unes Compare and Save branded products, with discounts up to 15%. Pam Panorama on Amazon.it (Turin, Rome): from 24 to 26 November, customers will have access to thousands of products on offer, with savings of up to 30%

from 24 to 26 November, customers will have access to thousands of products on offer, with savings of up to 30% Prime Student: Customers who sign up for Prime Student for the first time will receive a promotional code of € 5 to be used on Amazon.co.uk. To take advantage of the offer, customers can sign up for Prime Student and use the BFSTUDENT code upon completing their first purchase as a Prime Student customer. After the 90-day trial, the Prime Student subscription costs € 18 per year, and you can cancel it at any time.

We also remind you that there is the extension of the return period: all products purchased by 31 December 2021 are returnable until January 31, 2022, so that you can peacefully buy your Christmas gifts, and eventually return them calmly if they do not go well.