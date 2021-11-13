Amazon Bologna, new warehouse inaugurated. “It will create 90 jobs” – Chronicle

Calderara di Reno, 20 October 2021 – The Amazon sorting depot on the outskirts of Bologna today opened its doors to representatives of local and regional institutions during a visit to the structure that has officially entered in business in October and which will allow Amazon to further enhance last-mile processes for managing orders and delivery to customers, particularly in the city of Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna and in the surrounding areas. In addition, the sorting depot – over 8,000 square meters of surface – it will create 20 jobs indefinitely for warehouse operators by 2022. It is then expected that the delivery service providers of Amazon employ 70 permanent drivers who will withdraw the orders from the warehouse and deliver them to the end customers.

The tour, led by Sergio Panico, Head of Amazon Italia Logistics for Central-Southern Italy, e Benedetto Concadoro, Site Leader of the Amazon sorting depot in Calderara di Reno, saw the participation of Irene Priolo, Regional Councilor for the Environment, Giampiero Falzone, Mayor of Calderara di Reno, Valerio Veronesi, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Bologna and other representatives of local institutions.









Sergio Panico underlines: “This new opening will allow us to offer our customers an even more efficient delivery service and create new jobs, in addition to the more than 2,000 already created in the region “.

For his part, Giampiero Falzone, Mayor of Calderara di Reno, comments: “I am very happy to welcome today Amazon with whom we have worked in great synergy in the past months. The construction times of the new logistic center were in fact very rapid, reflecting the great commitment and fruitful collaboration between the public administration and all the bodies involved. This logistics park tells an urban history of regeneration: where before there was only a disused space, now in addition to the warehouse, there is a reality that today creates work and innovation. This logistics center is part of an urban redesign project thanks to the creation of a large green area with aggregative spaces for local communities. This is a model with which the administration intends to unite the two souls of the community, social and productive. We believe that the collaboration with Amazon is a positive testimony of how we can work with the logistics sector in a virtuous and quality way to bring to our local communities an important added value of innovations, economic growth and the creation of new jobs “.

Irene Priolo, regional councilor for the environment, underlines: “A local model is consolidated which is important to disseminate on a regional scale. Air quality, clean energy, green mobility, virtuous waste management and the enhancement of ecosystems are the cornerstones at the heart of policies implemented by the Emilia-Romagna Region for the ecological transition “.







