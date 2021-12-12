Amazon brings 2 DVB-T2 smart TVs under 250 Euros, close to an all-time low!

Let’s go back to Amazon once again today to deal with the offers of the moment. In addition to the super discounts on AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, on the e-commerce platform you can also find two DVB-T2 smart TVs under 250 Euros, with minimal but still useful price cuts.

Amazon discounts on DVB-T2 smart TVs

CHiQ L32H7N HD Smart TV, 32 “, Wi-Fi, Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Facebook, HDR, DVB-T2 / C / S2, frameless design [Classe di efficienza energetica F]: 209.99 Euros

Smart TV, 32 “, Wi-Fi, Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Facebook, HDR, DVB-T2 / C / S2, frameless design [Classe di efficienza energetica F]: 209.99 Euros Metz Android 9.0 Pie TV MTC6000 Series, LED Direct, Full HD 1920×1080, 42 “(106 cm), HDMI, ARC, USB, CI + slot, Dolby Digital, DVB-C / T2 / S2, HEVC MAIN10, Black [Classe di efficienza energetica F]: 249.99 Euros

Both televisions support the new digital terrestrial standard, as specified in the opening, and the supplied operating system is Android. The sale, in the case of the CHiQ model, is the responsibility of the manufacturer himself, while the shipment remains with the e-commerce giant. Payment for the device of your interest can be made a rate Zero rate according to the Cofidis plan, illustrated at check-out, or in 5 monthly installments proposed by Amazon itself. In the absence of an end date for these promotions, we advise you to make your purchase as quickly as possible if you need to adapt to the new television standard.

