Amazon buys 1,064 S-WAYs running on compressed gas from Iveco

They are overall 1,064 S-WAY vehicles powered by natural gas that Iveco will deliver to Amazon in the next months. This is a massive order, aimed at support the European activities of the global e-commerce giant, which the Italian brand of CNH Industrial will divide into multiple lots. The first, of 216 CNG vehicles – therefore with compressed natural gas – will be delivered immediately, while the other 848 will be put on the road starting from mid 2022 and they will have among the equipment both 1,052 liter tanks, so as to be able to guarantee 620 km of autonomy, both the Pal driver, the on-board voice assistant introduced by Iveco in recent times and which represents a sort of bridge between the two realities, given that it is enriched with the Amazon Alexa.

But of course Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer designated of Iveco Group, above all emphasizes the type of power supply of the vehicles purchased from Amazon, which – he points out – «is a testament to the capabilities of our innovative products and our tenacious commitment to the goal of decarbonising the transport sector by 2050“. Also because – he added – the solution proposed by Iveco “it is the only feasible and already available on a large scale on the market for reducing emissions», Since« a compressed natural gas truck powered by biomethane can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 95% (measuring the so-called “well-to-wheel” cycle of CO2 or “from well to wheel”), thus effectively contributing to the decarbonization process ».