Amazon buys Dazn? The dossier tempts Bezos: the hypothesis on the affair in sports streaming

Amazon’s interests in streaming sports could lead Jeff Bezos’ giant to acquire Dazn. According to reports from Milanofinanza, the dossier has arrived on the table of the Amazon managers they would be thinking about the opportunity to make an offer for the platform of the magnate Pen Blavatnik, especially after the opening last April of the co-CEO of Dazn James Rushton on possible novelty in the company’s asset: “Under the right conditions – he said – in the next few years we could look at the public or private capital market”. A signal that would have been received with particular curiosity by London banks, which do not exclude the possibility that Dazn may decide to go public on Wall Street or open to a strategic investor. And it is precisely on Amazon’s possible strategy in streaming that the most suggestive hypotheses are concentrated. As the business newspaper writes, Amazon would certainly not have liquidity problems to proceed with the purchase. And in addition it would give a further boost to the already keen interest in sports streaming. Already today, users of the Prime video service can watch Premier League matches in the United Kingdom, the Champions League in Italy, without forgetting the billion-a-year investment in the United States to win the rights to the NFL Thursday night. . In this way, Amazon could acquire the sports rights in a shorter time, accessing those of the Serie A in Italy, which will be renewed only in 2024, and of the Bundesliga in Germany, in the hands of Dazn until 2025.

In terms of economic sustainability, however, doubts remain, as indeed the difficulties of Dazn and Tim itself in Italy are demonstrating. The hypothesis on Amazon is that it can unhook the offer for streaming from the Prime service, thus avoiding being forced to increase the rates for subscribers and concentrating on a richer offer, and who knows how much more reliable also from the point of view of use, with a brand unrelated to the parent company.

