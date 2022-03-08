Amazon buys ‘God of War’ and confirms the hegemony of video games

Prime Video stands as the platform that is betting the most on video games, with ‘Mass Effect’, ‘Fallout’ and ‘God of War’ underway, but they are all adding up.

One of the most successful PlayStation franchises, God of WarHe heads to television. Be Prime Video who after a long negotiation -there is talk of years- has taken over the rights and will transform the mythological universe of the video game into a live action series.

As Variety has learned, the adaptation of the series will be carried out by the creators and executive producers of TheExpanse, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostbyand the showrunner of the wheel of time, Rafe Judkins, both series also produced by the Prime Video factory. Everything stays at home.

This announcement (re)confirms what we discussed a few months ago. The television industry is turning to the younger generation, its future subscribers, who are currently focused, for the most part, on video games. This market currently represents the first option for audiovisual entertainment in Spain and throughout the world.

The video game industry entered 155 billion euros in 2020, while the cinema industry only 15 billion

According to 2020 data, the video game industry entered a total of 155 billion euros per year, while the cinema -attention- added only 15 billion. The video game business is 100 times more lucrative than movies, and immensely more popular with teenagers. And it is estimated that in 2025 they will exceed 260 billion revenues.

That is, and this is important, although it seems that Prime Video is doing you a favor God of Warit’s just the other way around. And this happens in all cases. The video game industry is caressing the television industry from your gamer’s seat, letting you play with your toys in exchange for millions of dollars and not bothering you too much. For some, the older ones, this will be difficult to assimilate, but it is reality. Here the small fish – who gives thanks with his head bowed – is the cinema and television.

In the medium-long term, the question is: will video games occupy the red carpets? Will eSports have more audience than traditional sports competitions? Will gamers earn more money than Hollywood actors? It is very probable. With the numbers in hand, there is no doubt that it will.

HBO with the PlayStation classic ‘The Last of Us’, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

As we said, the television industry knows this and has got down to work. God of War it’s just the latest announcement in a long line of TV adaptations. We list: Peacock stays with the saga twisted metal (Sony, 1995), with Anthony Mackie; HBO with the PlayStation classic The Last of Us (Naughty Dog, 2013), with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey; Netflix will adapt the legendary saga resident Evil (Capcom, 1996); and Paramount+ bets on Halo (Bungie Studios, 2001).

But one more is missing. Amazon Studios it is particularly quarrelsome with the rights of video games and for the moment stands as the highest bidder. In addition to God of Warrecent ad, Bezos’s company will also be launched to adapt the video games of fallout (Black Isle, 1997), which has 17 titles. A particularly sensitive saga today since it poses a Third World War loaded with nuclear weapons in the year 2077, with post-apocalyptic airs in the style of mad max. Maybe it wouldn’t be the time…

Amazon Studios will also adapt Mass Effecta military science fiction franchise, developed by bioware in 2007. And it has just closed an agreement with dj2Entertainment to exclusively develop television series based on their video games. The first two premieres of this new alliance will be the adaptations of Life is Strange and elysium disk. That said, Amazon is at the forefront of this new direction. Will they all follow?

What does ‘God of War’ represent?

This franchise of Santa Monica Studio it encompasses a total of seven games across four PlayStation consoles. The epic action series launched in 2005 on PlayStation 2, with the first God of War. In the center of the plot is the Spartan warrior Kratos who embarks on a dangerous journey to take revenge on Ares, the Greek god of war, after killing loved ones under the deity’s influence. After becoming the ruthless God of War himself, Kratos finds himself constantly looking for an opportunity to change his fate.

After several titles on various consoles, including also PS3 and the PSP handheld, Santa Monica Studio breathed new life into the franchise with the 2018 game for PlayStation 4. In it, Kratos arrives in the Nordic wilderness, where he gets a second chance to develop his fatherhood, with his son Atreus. The delivery received a large number of awards in the Game Awards 2018including the Game of the Year award.

An eighth installment is in the works God of War: Ragnorok, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will be released this year. It seems that Viking fever is not just a thing of series and movies.