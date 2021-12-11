Business

Amazon can buy Dazn: the dossier has already been on Jeff Bezos’ table for a month | First page

What future for DAZN? The OTT broadcaster, we told you (READ HERE), is at loggerheads with Tim following his investment in Serie A TV rights for the next 3 years that are not repaying the economic effort made so far. A strategic choice that inevitably brings with it reflections from the top management, reflections that are added to other ideas already outlined by Len Blavatnik, the tycoon who governs Dazn, who has long begun to bring his company’s dossier to the tables of various entertainment companies and, as reported by MilanFinance, even on that of the colossus Amazon

A move already announced in recent months by co-CEO of Dazn James Rushton which had opened to capital investments by third parties, whether public or private: “Under the right conditions, in the next few years we could look to the public or private capital market”. So the dossier arrived, through advisors and banks, also on the table of Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon that for about a month he has been thinking about the operation with the possibility of a purchase that is anything but impossible.

The biggest doubt? In fact, Amazon knows that for a long time it will not be able to buy the TV rights of many leagues, including Serie A broadcast by Dazn, but what matters most are the difficulties of monetization with streaming in our country and partly also in the rest of Europe, as demonstrated by the data and difficulties encountered by Dazn and Tim at the beginning of the season.

