Amazon challenges Elon Musk on his own ground. Broadband Internet is tempting for many

The race for an internet with broadband and the use of satellites is enriched by a new, fierce and ambitious competitor. Amazon has come out of the closet and aims to launch its first Internet Project Kuiper satellites in the fourth quarter of 2022.

With Project Kuiper, an Amazon’s own subsidiary formed in 2019 to deploy a large constellation of broadband satellite internet and to deliver it, the e-commerce giant aims to build a network of 3,236 satellites in low earth orbit to deliver high-speed internet in anywhere in the world.

Amazon: blind faith in the Kuiper Project. “We will be ready”

The US company has submitted a request to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch and operate its first two satellite prototypes, called KuiperSat-1 And KuiperSat-2. Amazon said the satellites will be launched with ABL Space on its RS1 rocket, CNBC reported.

“We will soon be ready to see how our satellites behave in space“. Word of Rajeev Badya: “There is no substitute for in-orbit testing – assures the vice president of technology of Amazon – we expect to learn a lot given the complexity and risk of operating in such a challenging environment“.

Last year, the FCC cleared Amazon’s system, which the company says plans to “invest more than $ 10 billion” in the Kuiper project. The first service will begin when Amazon has 578 satellites in orbit.

The largest Internet company in the world, Seattle-based last week announced a partnership with Verizon, to collaborate with the telecommunications giant in the increasingly competitive field of high-speed satellite internet, the Kuiper Project, therefore, launches the great challenge to Starlink from SpaceX, which is the most advanced in the latest generation of broadband satellite systems, without feeling inferior.

But there are not alone Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the race for an internet based on satellites and broadband. A large variety of other networks are in various stages of development – see British OneWeb, or Astranis supported by BlackRock, without forgetting AST SpaceMobile, a satellite-to-smartphone specialist, or Lockheed Martin’s partnership with the start-up Omnispace and the Canadian satellite operator Telesat’s Lightspeed.

The team of Project KuiperHowever, it has steadily grown under the protective wing of Amazon, which now has more than 750 people and “hundreds more” are expected to be hired in the next year. Amazon has a strong belief in this ambitious project and, in that regard, has built a 219,000-square-foot facility in Redmond to test and manufacture the satellites, and plans to add another 20,000-square-foot facility. The race comes alive.