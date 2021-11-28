Amazon Cyber ​​Monday 2021: all the best offers

The Cyber ​​Monday from Amazon is the last chance to take advantage of the Black Friday 2021 offers: today Monday 29 November at 24.00 the promotions and discounts up to 50% on many products end.

The offer list is long and includes phones and electronics Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, OPPO; home and kitchen appliances and smart devices such as cordless electric brooms and robot vacuums, coffee machines, smart speakers; games and toys from the most popular brands such as Hasbro, LEGO, Barbie… Don’t miss the Cyber ​​Monday offers on beauty products, clothing and fashion accessories such as shoes, bags, backpacks and watches. Prime users can take advantage of the service Prime Try first, pay later, which allows you to try on garments clothing and shoes for women, men, children and babies for 7 days before buying them, after which they will only pay for those they decide to keep. Prime members can also enjoy 30 minutes of early access to the best flash deals on Amazon.

If you are looking for inspiration for the Christmas Gifts, Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday may be the right time. But what should you buy? What are the best promotions available? To help you in your purchase choice, we have made a collection of best offers of the Amazon Cyber ​​Monday 2021. You can find it below.

Cyber ​​Monday Amazon offers: what to buy at a discount

Below is a list of the best offers and products that are available until midnight on Monday 29 November. Thanks to the discounts you can save up to 50% on many items. To make it easier for users to hunt for the lowest prices, Amazon has also created an ad hoc category offers for less than 20 euros, where we can find table games popular like Dixit, 36% off, phone accessories like selfie sticks, tripods, USB cables, kitchen items like scales and thermometers, advent calendars, hats and backpacks, makeup brushes, candles Yankee Candle, smart bulbs, clothing and accessories to train.

Between most popular offers we find maxi packs of dishwasher tablets, dust cloths, coffee capsules, baby wipes, moisturizers, electric epilators, cordless vacuum cleaners and robot vacuum cleaners like those Xiaomi And iRoomba, smartwatch and smart band for those who do physical activity and sports, Ducati electric scooter and Momo Design Venezia pedal assisted bicycles.

Let’s go into detail.

Cyber ​​Monday Amazon: the best offers

On the front fashion and accessories, we find different items of both elegant and sporty clothing, shoes, backpacks, fanny packs, wallets, watches and jewels. Among these you might find the perfect Christmas gift idea for him or her:

But not only clothing for adults: here are the offers for children And little girls available for Cyber ​​Monday:

As for the technology and theConsumer electronics, we find devices on offer in every range and price range: from entry level to top class. From phones to headsets, through to tablets, e-readers, laptops, cameras and video cameras, drones, smartwatches and smart TVs, here’s what’s on sale today:

With regard to home appliances and must have for house cleaning and cooking, here are the best offers of Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday:

We close our roundup of Amazon’s best Cyber ​​Monday 2021 deals with a list of games, toys and video games discount (you can save 30-40%).