Amazon dismantles the army of paid employees to make flattering comments to the company on social media





Amazon withdraws its twitter army of “social ambassadors”. The company founded by Jeff Bezos has in fact decided to abandon the project launched in 2018 which provided for the payment of employees who undertake to defend the reputation of thecompany and improve its public image. The fact that employees were paid to produce company-friendly content it was kept hidden. The messages produced so far have been deleted. He writes it today on Financial Times remembering the documents that have already emerged in the past on the disputed promotional campaign.

In particular, a document released by the US site is cited The Intercept last March from which it emerges that the “ambassadors” had received specific training to counter any information or opinion deemed detrimental to the reputation of the group. The document reads: “To address the speculation and false claims in social media and online forums about the quality of work at Amazon, we are creating a new social team made up of employees who will be tasked with responding politely –little boy– to any falsehood “. In particular, it continues, “Ambassadors will respond to all posts and comments from customers, influencers (including politicians) and the media that question the level of working conditions”.

One of the tweets produced as part of the program read for example: “I am proud to work for Amazon: they took care of me. Much better than some of my previous employers ”. The “Amanzo ambassadors” campaign had intensified on the occasion of the votes for union representation that were held in the group’s plant in Alabama and has often questioned the claims of the US Democratic senator Bernie Sanders.