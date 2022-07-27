Amazon diversifies and acquires private health network

Originally an online book seller, since its inception in 1994 Amazon has diversified from supermarkets (Whole Foods) to streaming (Prime Video) to dematerialized computing (cloud).

In 2019, it launched a telemedicine service, called Amazon Care.

Initially dedicated to the firm’s employees, the service, which includes home visits, was offered in 2021 to all companies in the United States.

In 2020, it launched Amazon Pharmacy, a prescription drug delivery platform.

Previously, the group founded by Jezz Bezos had given up on an ambitious project, started in 2018, of a new health coverage system with the JPMorgan Chase bank and the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.

“We think health care ranks pretty high on the list of services that need reinvention,” explained Neil Lindsay.

Like its telemedicine service, Amazon says it aspires to develop a more modern, lifestyle-friendly health offering that is more personalized and less time-consuming.

“We see many opportunities to improve service quality and save people time,” he added.

One Medical is led by San Francisco, California-based 1Life Healthcare, which has been publicly traded since early 2020.