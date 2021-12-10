Amazon does all the parts in commerce. How the Antitrust maxi-fine was born

There is no two without three, in a few weeks. First the sanction of November 23 to Amazon and Apple. Three days later, the Cupertino company again, this time together with Google. Yesterday, however, it was again the turn of the giant owned by Jeff Bezos. The Italian Antitrust has imposed a record fine of 1 billion and 128 million euros on Amazon for abuse of dominant position. A victory for all those who see Big Tech as giants who have become monopolists, or almost, in their own business. Just like a century ago, when the modern idea of ​​Antitrust was born in the United States to stop the omnipotence of the Rockefeller group, even today the regulators intervene to sanction the subjects that dominate the market. The maxi-fine, however, will not be enough to resolve the intricate tangle of conflicts of interest in which Amazon has been sailing – at full speed – for some years.

The Seattle giant, not far from the threshold of thirty years of activity, is no longer just an online platform thanks to which sellers and consumers are connected with ease and efficiency. We see it every day now. In addition to marketplace, Amazon provides logistics services (warehouses and couriers), produces goods itself which are then sold on the platform, and also offers something more: many of us, these days, are enjoying ourselves on Prime Video – Netflix by Bezos – the latest docu-reality from Ferragnez or, for the more sporty, the series that tells the behind the scenes of the Juventus locker room during the Pirlo era.

In addition to being a publisher – Bezos controls the Washington Post – Amazon is at the same time an intermediary between third-party stores and customers, producer, seller, logistics company and, adding all the above, dominator and ultimate arbiter of thee-commerce global. A giant. Put this way, no one is surprised when Forbes publishes the annual ranking of the richest men in the world: Jeff Bezos has more than $ 200 billion in assets. And first place in the derby is always played with bitter rival Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX. To reach those figures, the former CEO built a practically perfect money making machine.

But let’s take it easy. Otherwise we cannot understand why the Guarantor who protects free competition between companies in Italy has decided to intervene with a billionaire fine. The first conflict of interest is logistical. According to the Antitrust, Amazon has penalized some independent sellers for not relying on the platform’s logistics services. As mentioned, in fact, theBezos Empire – as New York Times reporter Brad Stone calls it in his latest editorial hit – has grown so much that shopping on the giante-commerce it has become a way of life for many. It is a way to save, given the low prices, for many others. For third-party resellers, intent on reaching a large customer base, all of this has a very simple meaning: if you’re not up there, you don’t exist.

Selling products on Amazon becomes a mandatory step. They’ve always known this in Seattle. At the beginning of the 2000s, when it was a simple website or a little more, Fulfillment By Amazon was created. The idea was and remains simple: to attract sellers on the marketplace they must be offered integrated logistic services. That make shipments an automatic and highly efficient operation. Before selling it online, merchants ship the goods to Amazon warehouses. As soon as purchased, the product reaches customers within a few days. All thanks to the logistical organization set up by the FBA service. Perfect example of logic win-win. Third party sellers save, thanks to the Prime service, in terms of time and organization. Amazon earns from commissions. Lower than those of other competitors, see eBay. Consumers party, and spend. Because the prices go down. It’s the economy of scale, baby! it would have been said in the 1980s.

A real virtuous circle. More products attract more customers. More customers attract more sellers. And so on. A mechanism that in the space of a few years has beaten the competition. Leading Amazon to dominate thee-commerce globally. Leaving Bezos to decide, in fact, the rules of the game.

For this reason, and let’s get back to us, the Antitrust has intervened. The infamous A9 algorithm – the one that personalizes our search results when we enter Amazon.co.uk – would give less visibility to the offer of retailers operating on the marketplace without relying on the logistics services of the colossus: custody, packaging, shipping, delivery and possible return of the product. If you don’t rely on Amazon logistics, you are penalized.

If you don’t work with FBA, you just have to lose: you can’t take advantage of Amazon Prime, the service that delivers packages in just one or two days; your products cannot participate in key events in the business year, such as Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, and Prime Day; the probability that your product will be selected as a Featured Offer and immediately displayed in the Buy Box is reduced; and, finally, if you do not use FBA you are subjected to the algorithm’s performance measurement system, failure of which to pass can also lead to the suspension of the account.

Putting all the dots together: the non-FBA vendor is highly likely to receive more criticism and negative reviews, not being able to take advantage of Prime and all other logistics benefits. At that point you risk being left out of the Big Game. And as we have seen, given the omnipotence ofBezos Empire, this puts the survival of a small shop at risk. An incentive – let’s call it that – that ‘forces’ you to join the Amazon logistics system. And it is precisely on this ambiguous relationship with third-party vendors that in Seattle they have built another conflict of interest that has entered the crosshairs of the Antitrust authorities around the world, the United States in primis: the double role of marketplace And retailer of the colossus. Yes, because as already said, on the pages of HuffPost, the former number one of the multinational in Italy, Martin Angioni: “Once we know what people buy, we build our own brand”, which sells a product packaged on the basis of preferences expressed by consumers in the purchase of third-party products – just over half of the market on the platform comes from independent stores – on Amazon.

It is the informational advantage of controlling the Big Data of billions of searches and transactions taking place on them marketplace. In two words: the algorithms study consumers and their commercial behaviors, identify the most successful products sold by external retailers – who, as we have seen, are ‘forced’ to rely on Amazon – and suggest in Seattle which products to start producing ‘ in home’. The conflict of interest between Amazon is all here retailer and Amazon platform.

At this point the logic of the economy of scale returns. Given its size, Amazon can produce its own merchandise, at low production costs and with minimal distribution costs (since it already has a marketplace and also check the logistics). By 2021, the giant ofe-commerce owns over 100 brands across dozens of industries: food, beverage, clothing, electronics. As the British blog Pattern points out, Amazon creates products such and such a brand better known, but at a reduced price. And it does so especially when it comes to the best-selling merchandise on its own marketplace.

A dynamic that begins to become less and less win-win. Because yes, it is true that consumers can only have to gain, as prices go down, but third-party retailers are now losing. First forced to take refuge on Amazon, and then to suffer practically unbeatable competition. In short, now we understand why the Italian Antitrust – but not only that – has started to act. One billion and 128 million in fines. It will be a ‘dear’ Christmas for Bezos and his family.