Amazon does not stop and offers up to -50% on consoles and games

If the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, it is not by chance: the Japanese manufacturer’s hybrid system, both home console and portable console, is equipped with a large catalog of games likely to please the whole family. And if you haven’t gotten your hands on it yet, Amazon gives you the perfect opportunity to do so: the Switch OLED, the console’s latest model with a brighter screen, is on sale at 310.49 euros at instead of 499 euros. Enter here the Amazon offer on the Nintendo Switch OLED console

That’s not all, as some of the console’s titles are also seeing their price drop, starting with one of the most recent games, Mario Strikers: Battle Football. Launched at 74.99 euros, it is now only 44.49 euros on Amazon. The opportunity to discover this competitive game, which you can play alone or with others, locally or online. Mario and his friends embark on a fiery football tournament, promising thrills and laughter. Grab the Amazon offer on the game here Mario Strikers: Battle Football

The Switch OLED and 3 of its most popular games are getting a promo on Amazon

Another popular Nintendo Switch title is getting a price drop on Amazon: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also going down to 44.97 euros, instead of 51.99 euros normally. Upon release, this open-world game was acclaimed for the freedom it affords the player to explore: the hero Link can climb every mountain, roam every plain and visit every village, in this epic adventure of preventing the realm of Hyrule to plunge into chaos and darkness. Grab the Amazon offer on the game here The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Finally, the Just Dance 2022 Switch version game is displayed at 34.99 euros, a reduction of 42% on the usual price of 60 euros. The latest opus in this annual franchise invites you to dance in front of your screen, alone or with your loved ones, to the rhythm of recent or vintage pop and rock hits. Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Katy Perry are among the artists of the 40 new songs featured in this dance game that will ask you to exercise. Grab the Amazon offer on the game here Just Dance 2022

