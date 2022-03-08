Amazon drops the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 in this color

Amazon drops the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 to historic lows and it’s time to get hold of it.

Amazon currently has the Apple Watch Series 7 at an all-time low price. It is about of the larger model, 45 mm, and in green. If you hurry, you can get it with a discount that reaches 40 euros.

If you take advantage of this offer, you can take the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than the small 41 model. The official price of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is 459 euros, the 41mm part of 429. But now you can get it for only 419 euros in the beautiful new color green.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the Apple watch with the largest screen ever made, almost 20% larger than the Apple Watch SE and more than 50% larger than the Series 3. A screen with minimal bezels and a spectacular design.

we maintain a very recognizable design and Top specs and sensors like no other competitor watch. Electrocardiogram, blood oxygen measurement, fall detector, heart rate sensors, GPS and much more.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a spectacular screen

Specifications of the Apple Watch Series 7

There is no doubt, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch on the market. These are some of the most important specifications of the Apple Watch Series 7:

  • Screen with 40% fewer borders and nearly 20% more viewing area than Series 6.
  • New colors on the aluminum version: midnight, star white, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED.
  • Charge 33% faster.
  • The front glass is the hardest the Apple Watch has ever had.
  • Measure your blood oxygen with a new app and sensor.
  • Monitor your heart rate and perform EKGs with the ECG app.
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is at rest.
  • The S7 SiP chip, similar to the S6 and up to 20% faster than the Series 5.
  • Wifi at 5 GHz and chip U1 (ultra wide band).
  • Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see how you’re doing in the Fitness app on iPhone.
  • Track your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.
  • Swimmable design, water resistant to 50 meters.
  • Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.
  • It allows you to make and answer calls and send messages from the wrist if it is connected to the iPhone or to a Wi-Fi network.
  • Featuring watchOS 8 with new watch faces, Focus Booster, Photos app, and more.

Is he best smart watch in the world and it is a watch that will also last for many years, Apple continues to update the Series 3 after more than 4 years on the market. So the Series 7 will be updated until at least 2026.

