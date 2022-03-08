Amazon drops the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 in this color

Amazon drops the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 to historic lows and it’s time to get hold of it.

Amazon currently has the Apple Watch Series 7 at an all-time low price. It is about of the larger model, 45 mm, and in green. If you hurry, you can get it with a discount that reaches 40 euros.

If you take advantage of this offer, you can take the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than the small 41 model. The official price of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is 459 euros, the 41mm part of 429. But now you can get it for only 419 euros in the beautiful new color green.

Know more: Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the Apple watch with the largest screen ever made, almost 20% larger than the Apple Watch SE and more than 50% larger than the Series 3. A screen with minimal bezels and a spectacular design.

we maintain a very recognizable design and Top specs and sensors like no other competitor watch. Electrocardiogram, blood oxygen measurement, fall detector, heart rate sensors, GPS and much more.

Specifications of the Apple Watch Series 7

There is no doubt, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch on the market. These are some of the most important specifications of the Apple Watch Series 7:

Screen with 40% fewer borders and nearly 20% more viewing area than Series 6.

New colors on the aluminum version: midnight, star white, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

Charge 33% faster.

The front glass is the hardest the Apple Watch has ever had.

Measure your blood oxygen with a new app and sensor.

Monitor your heart rate and perform EKGs with the ECG app.

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is at rest.

The S7 SiP chip, similar to the S6 and up to 20% faster than the Series 5.

Wifi at 5 GHz and chip U1 (ultra wide band).

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see how you’re doing in the Fitness app on iPhone.

Track your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.

Swimmable design, water resistant to 50 meters.

Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

It allows you to make and answer calls and send messages from the wrist if it is connected to the iPhone or to a Wi-Fi network.

Featuring watchOS 8 with new watch faces, Focus Booster, Photos app, and more.

Is he best smart watch in the world and it is a watch that will also last for many years, Apple continues to update the Series 3 after more than 4 years on the market. So the Series 7 will be updated until at least 2026.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!