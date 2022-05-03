Amazon drops the price of the iPhone 11, which is still a good option in 2022

Share

The iPhone 11 has a discount of 50 euros on Amazon more than interesting in a device that is still a great option in 2022.

Apple continues to sell the iPhone 11 officially at a price of 589 euros, being a very good alternative for all those who do not want to spend too much on an iPhone. We have a powerful processor that smoothly move iOS 15 and that it was updated without problems to 3 or 4 more versions.

And if you take advantage of this Amazon offer, you can take home the iPhone 11 for 539 euros, a discount of 50 euros on a very interesting model. The offer is available in the Black and Yellow cores, but the available units are limited.

See on Amazon.es: iPhone 11

There are many reasons to buy an iPhone 11 in 2022. If you like the Color iPhone, you want a big screen and a battery that lasts all daytogether with a more than interesting double sensor in the rear camera, the iPhone 11 is a very good option in 2022.

Specifications iPhone 11

If you get the iPhone 11 at the right price, it’s a great buy in 2022. It was best selling phone of the year 2020 and it’s perfect for those who want power, a big screen and good cameras without spending a lot of money. You will also have guaranteed updates for several years. These are its official specifications:

Premium design in aluminum and glass.

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD screen.

Resistance to water and dust, up to 2 meters and 30 minutes, IP68 protection.

A dual 12MP wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera system; Night mode, Portrait mode and 4K video up to 60 f/s.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video and slow motion recording.

Face ID for secure authentication

Compatible with ApplePay.

A13 Bionic processor with 3rd generation Neural Engine.

Dual SIM, a physical SIM card and another virtual SIM or eSIM.

Supports fast charging.

Wireless charging, works with all Qi chargers.

With iOS 15 with many new features.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!