Amazon drops the price of the iPhone 12 below 700 euros

The most recommended iPhone of the year lowers its price like never before on Amazon in an offer that you cannot miss.

Amazon has a brutal offer on the iPhone 12 that marks its historical minimum price on the platform. We don’t know how long it will be available, but if you hurry the iPhone 12 can be yours for only 699 euros. It is one of the most recommended iPhones you can buy in 2022, especially at a price like this.

Other times we have seen discounts on the iPhone 12, but going below 700 euros on Amazon is really complicated. The official price of the iPhone 12 in an Apple Store is 809 euros, so it can be yours with a discount of 110 euros. There are several colors available, but some are out of stock.

See on Amazon.es: iPhone 12

Personally, this is the iPhone I recommend buying in 2022. The differences with the iPhone 13 are minimal and the price is much lower. The iPhone 13 costs a lot more and is really not worth it, the value for money of this iPhone 12 is unbeatable.

iPhone 12 Specifications

A this price you will not find a smartphone on the market with the specifications of the iPhone 12. With a processor that the competition hasn’t beaten yet, great cameras and a great screen. A device designed to last for years with guaranteed iOS updates. These are its official specifications:

An premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield stronger than any other smartphone glass.

stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone.

the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

