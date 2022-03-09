Amazon drops the price of the iPhone SE 2

Take home a very complete iPhone for less than 300 euros, a sensational offer on the iPhone SE 2.

Following the introduction of the iPhone SE 3, you can now get the Previous generation iPhone SE at a crazy price on Amazon. The differences between both models are really few, and translate into a better processor and 5G connection. And if this is not the most important thing for you, this is a great opportunity.

The refurbished iPhone SE 2 is currently on Amazon at a price of €286. For that price it is very difficult to find a smartphone with the same specifications and build quality.

Amazon Renewed is an Amazon-qualified service that performs a full diagnostic test, replacement of faulty parts, and a deep cleaning process to leave devices returned as new. All repairs are performed with new or reused Apple components in like-new condition.

The products will minimal or no signs of wearwith no visible cosmetic blemishes at a distance of 30cm, with batteries of at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with appropriate accessories, which may be generic.

iPhone SE Specifications

The iPhone SE 2020 is positioned as a very interesting option at this price for users who do not want to spend much and want an iPhone. These are the official specifications:

A13 Bionic processor, the same processor as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

12 megapixel camera, with portrait mode and all the benefits of computational photography thanks to the A13 Bionic, including the six vertical lighting effects and depth control of the latest iPhone.

7 megapixel front camera.

Video recording up to 4k and 60 fps with stereo audio.

Compatible with wireless charging and fast charging: 50% of the battery in 30 minutes.

1,821mAH battery

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

3 GB of RAM memory.

64 GB of internal storage.

Touch ID to securely authenticate and use Apple Pay.

Compatible with iOS 15.

