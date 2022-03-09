Amazon drops the price of the iPhone SE 2

Take home a very complete iPhone for less than 300 euros, a sensational offer on the iPhone SE 2.
Following the introduction of the iPhone SE 3, you can now get the Previous generation iPhone SE at a crazy price on Amazon. The differences between both models are really few, and translate into a better processor and 5G connection. And if this is not the most important thing for you, this is a great opportunity.
The refurbished iPhone SE 2 is currently on Amazon at a price of €286. For that price it is very difficult to find a smartphone with the same specifications and build quality.
Amazon Renewed is an Amazon-qualified service that performs a full diagnostic test, replacement of faulty parts, and a deep cleaning process to leave devices returned as new. All repairs are performed with new or reused Apple components in like-new condition.
The products will minimal or no signs of wearwith no visible cosmetic blemishes at a distance of 30cm, with batteries of at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with appropriate accessories, which may be generic.
iPhone SE Specifications
The iPhone SE 2020 is positioned as a very interesting option at this price for users who do not want to spend much and want an iPhone. These are the official specifications:
- A13 Bionic processor, the same processor as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.
- 12 megapixel camera, with portrait mode and all the benefits of computational photography thanks to the A13 Bionic, including the six vertical lighting effects and depth control of the latest iPhone.
- 7 megapixel front camera.
- Video recording up to 4k and 60 fps with stereo audio.
- Compatible with wireless charging and fast charging: 50% of the battery in 30 minutes.
- 1,821mAH battery
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.
- 3 GB of RAM memory.
- 64 GB of internal storage.
- Touch ID to securely authenticate and use Apple Pay.
- Compatible with iOS 15.
