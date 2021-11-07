Amazon Early Black Friday: 10 days of already very tasty offers
One leaves tomorrow 10 days of Amazon offers in advance of what will be the real Black Friday, but not to be underestimated. In fact, we will find a wide range of products in all product categories, which we suggest you take a look at, because in the past buying a little in advance turned out to be more fruitful that not close to Black Friday itself, when stocks run out more quickly, and the (alleged) offers are so many that it is hard to keep up with them.
From midnight on November 8th to 11:59 pm on November 18th, will be held Early Black Friday Deals of Amazon, which as always we will follow firsthand to select for you the best tech / nerd deals. In particular, starting from midnight today, you will find our review of the following categories:
- Best TVs, projectors and soundbars
- Best Notebooks
- Best Monitors
- Best Mice and Keyboards
- Best IT products
- Best headphones and earphones
- Best tablets
- Best smartphones
- Best smartwatch / fitness band
- Best home automation products
- Best electric brooms
- Best board games
- Best LEGO
We remind you that Amazon has extended the free return period up to January 31, 2022, therefore everything you buy can be returned and refunded at no additional cost, therefore it is an excellent opportunity to start giving gifts, which you can always return if you are not satisfied.
Last but not least, we leave you a list of extra promotions already active these days, they will allow you to save further.
We also await confirmation on the 30% discount on Amazon Warehouse, a “tradition” that is repeated every year, but we still don’t know when it will start.