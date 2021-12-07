Amazon Echo 4 is half the price

Among the various Christmas gifts 2021 for children there is also the smart one of Amazon: a new skill that allows us to call Santa Claus with the smart speaker and ask him questions or let us tell stories. However, a compatible smart speaker is required Alexa like those in the range Amazon Echo.









During Black Friday they sold like hot cakes, so much so that Amazon, after just three days during which some models were back at full price, resumed selling them at a discounted price. But not only that, because in addition to the discount, there is also a gift (obviously smart): a Philips Hue smart lamp with large attack (E27) that can be mounted on any traditional lamp holder of this size and can give us a first taste of home automation, if we are still unaware of the possibilities of the smart home. The smart speaker on sale today is the fourth generation Amazon Echo, that is the latest and most recent.

Amazon Echo 4 and Philips Hue: what they can do

Amazon Echo 4th generation is the smart speaker par excellence for those who intend to enter the Amazon smart ecosystem, governed by the voice assistant Alexa. With a minimal and discreet design, available in three colors (cerulean, anthracite and ice white), it has a spherical shape with physical buttons on top.

Among the buttons there is also the one for turn off the microphone, so that the device does not listen waiting for a command or for the detection of an activation sound, such as that of running water or a household appliance that has finished working (two novelties just announced in the United States and also coming soon in Italy).

Amazon’s smart speaker has good audio rendering and we can use it for listen to songs in streaming from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer or other music services to which we subscribe, or Audible radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks. In short, the choice is vast and, in the case of Amazon Music, even economic: it is included in the Amazon Prime subscription.

When paired with smart bulbs, such as the Philips Hue, the smart speaker is very useful for turning the light on and off by voice command, at a certain time, following a routine. In the case of multicolored lights, such as the Philips Hue, it is also possible to set scenarios to be activated on command, by schedule or together with other devices.

It will thus be possible to create abright setting perfect for watching TV, or one for working or reading on the sofa.

Amazon Echo 4 and Philips Hue: the Christmas offer

Amazon Echo 4 has a list price of 99.99 euros, while Philips Hue E27 from 15.5W (equivalent to a traditional 100W bulb), costs 24.99 euros.

The current offer is a great Christmas gift for the home – the Amazon Echo Show costs 49.99 euros (-50 euros, -50%) and the smart bulb is free.

Amazon Echo 4 4th Generation – Complimentary Philips Hue Smart Lamp Pack