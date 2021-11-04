Amazon Echo Dot is already priced from Black Friday

Those looking for “Alexa” on Amazon buy Echo Dot third generation: it is the smallest smart speaker in the Amazon range, the gateway to this digital ecosystem and the voice assistant Alexa. But also the first home automation device for many people in the world.









It is not the most advanced, since there is also the fourth generation Echo Dot, but it has a very low price and it can perhaps be used, in the future, as a second smart speaker in a very large house. This is why the Amazon Echo Dot has always sold well and continues to have success, both the third and fourth generation. Even more successful when Amazon decides to put it on sale. If then the discount is 50%, then it is sure boom in sales.

Amazon Echo Dot: what it can do

Amazon Echo Dot can also be used as smart speaker main house, because it has all the basic functions to access Alexa services. Speaking with Echo Dot we can ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the latest news or the weather forecast, set alarms, control smart home devices compatible with Alexa.

Echo Dot can too send and receive voice messages to and from other Echo devices, the Alexa app, and even Microsoft’s Skype. Echo Dot, although small and with a not very powerful speaker, is in effect a smart speaker “Alexa Powered“and, as a result, can gain additional capabilities simply by installing the Alexa skill.

Amazon Echo Dot: how much it costs

Amazon Echo Dot of the third generation has a list price of 49.99 euros. It is not very little, but it is the lowest price to enter the world of Alexa and the entire digital ecosystem of Amazon.

At the moment, however, Amazon has decided to put it on sale. One very strong discount, by the way, stuff from Early Black Friday: Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation costs now 24.99 euros (-25 euros, -50%).

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation – Alexa Compatible Smart Speaker