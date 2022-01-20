Amazon Echo Show 15 is now available for pre-order! Here’s what’s special about it and how it works

From today it is possible to pre-order the new Echo Show 15 with Alexa integration, equipped with a 15.6 “screen, to be mounted on the wall or placed on a shelf, priced at 249.99 on Amazon. The company had presented it for the first time a few months ago but between the final development of the device and the scarce availability of raw materials, the device can be pre-ordered only from today.

Amazon Echo Show 15 designed to become the digital heart of the home. The reason soon said since he owns one15.6 “screen, with 1080p Full HD resolution and above all the ability to be wall mounted or placed on a shelf – in landscape or portrait orientation. Amazon imagined it to help customers with their day-to-day organization, always keeping them connected and with lots of entertainment available. Meanwhile, the characteristics of Echo Show 15 are those of having aAmazon AZ2 Neural Edge Next Generation Processor, but also a redesigned Home screen with more customization options, new visual ID-based features and many new Alexa experiences.

Amazon Echo Show 15: how it works and how it is done

One of the greatest innovations of this new Echo Show 15 is undoubtedly thenew visual ID functionality: In this case Alexa will be able to recognize users and customize the information on the Echo Show 15 screen based on their interests. After enabling visual ID,walking in front of Echo Show 15, Alexa will be able to recognize the user and the screen will update automaticallyto show a personalized greeting, reminders, calendar events, recently played music or notes left by other members of the house.Visual ID is an optional feature and requires activation by the customer. Everything will be done in perfect security and every image used to create the visual ID profile will be encrypted and stored on the device. The visual ID profile can be deleted at any time.

Obviously The Echo Show 15 also satisfies entertainment preferences best of all users: thanks to the streaming of contents in 1080p Full HD, the possibility of accessing the main streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix, and services such as podcasts and audiobooks, you can always have your dose of continuous daily fun at your fingertips.

On a technical level there is the new latest generation processorAmazon AZ2 Neural Edgewhich together with the machine learning (ML) inference engine with a scalable quad-core architecture guarantees performance never seen on an Echo product to date. The AZ2 architecture custom designed by Amazon to enable computer vision (CV) algorithms, which once required the power of the cloud to be processed entirely on the device. This means thatEcho Show 15 will be able to recognize a person who has previously activated visual ID by processing the image directly on the device.

Amazon Echo Show 15: prices and availability

Echo Show 15 therefore in pre-order at 249.99 euros. To find out more, visit the OFFICIAL PAGE of Echo Show 15. Support bases and wall mount accessories will be sold separately.Echo Show 15 clearly presents the badgeClimate Pledge Friendlyon Amazon.co.uk, to help customers discover and purchase more sustainable products.