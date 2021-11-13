Amazon Echo Show 5 2021 at an all-time low discounted by 47%

Amazon launch the deal of the day: Amazon Echo Show 5 2021 it is well taken for granted 40 euros, reaching his historical low. With a discount of 47%, the compact Alexa device drops to just 44.99 euros, a price to be seized on the fly. As usual, these are offers on a limited number of pieces, so we advise you to take advantage of them now, now that it is still possible to choose the color.

Amazon Echo Show 5 2021: technical characteristics

Amazon Echo Show is one of the latest additions to the voice assistant Alexa, which adds a touchscreen display. In this specific case, we are talking about a display from 5 inches, which makes the device ideal for placing anywhere. Of course, it retains all the already known Alexa functions. You can then manage the music playback, rather than all compatible devices connected to the network. It improves it however speaker, thanks to the larger dimensions that leave room for more generous drivers for a higher and more detailed volume than Echo or Echo Dot. The real difference, however, as anticipated is the display that makes it.

This opens up a world of possibilities, starting with the clock display with a customizable feed that includes the weather forecast, eg. Support a SkyTG 24instead, it allows you to get the latest news, perhaps in the morning together with the wakes up. Major streaming platforms such as Prime Video or Netflix that allow you to view content directly on your Echo. There is even one integrated video camera, which in this case goes from 1 to 2 Megapixel. Do not miss the camera cover which allows for maximum privacy when not in use. This allows you to manage the video surveillance or carry out video calls with friends and family via the Alexa app. In any case, there is a special one button for disable both the microphones and the camera. In short, a truly complete device capable of bringing home automation to its top.

Thanks to the discount of 47%, the Amazon Echo Show 5 can be purchased directly from Amazon just 44.99 euros for a saving of well 40 euros. Never at such a low price.