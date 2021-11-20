Amazon eliminates a payment method: goodbye to Visa cards

Imminent break between Amazon and Visa cards, farewell to a very popular payment method among customers. The announcement, however, hides a relevant detail.

The well-known e-commerce site Amazon it is one of the portals most used by Italians – and not only – for online purchases. The variety of products, the quality offered, i affordable prices are the reasons behind the choice of so many users to buy on Amazon. A few clicks and the game is done above all thanks to payment methods permitted by the US company. The possibilities are numerous, from PostePay to Nexi, from Mastercard circuit cards to America Express, from prepaid cards like PayPal to Maestro Internazionale. We also mention the cash payment at a point of sale near your residence, the payment in monthly installments and the financing with Cofidis. Finally, we indicate the acceptance of the Visa cards although some details need to be specified.

Breaking from Amazon and Visa, change to payment method

The company founded by Jeff Bezos has made a decision. Payments with Visa cards if issued in the United Kingdom. The motivation is simple, the commissions are too high. From January, therefore, all holders of a Visa UK credit card will have to choose another payment method to make their purchases on Amazon.

The start date of the final break will be January 19, 2022 and the payment method will be canceled from those accepted on the reference portal amazon.co.uk. This is what was stated by a spokesman for the US company in a communication by email. Visa has been asked for a comment but so far no response has been received.

Same fate for Italy?

It is legitimate to wonder if the same fate will befall Italy. It is not possible to guess whether it costs commissions they will also increase in our peninsula. For the moment it is possible to continue to use Visa credit cards to buy on Amazon and Italians can pull a sigh of relief. In any case, the payment methods are so varied that everyone can opt for the most satisfactory method based on their available means.