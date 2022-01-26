Amazon, employees forced to park in reverse: here’s why

Parking in reverse gear for Amazon employees. A decision that seems extravagant, but it has a clear explanation related to safety. It happens in Rovigo, Veneto, 1,200 employees of the Amazon factory in Castelguglielmo were obliged from the company to park in reverse.

As reported by the Corriere del Veneto, it is not a coincidence: this is it become a mandatory rule for the plant overlooking the Transpolesana, the State Road 433 that connects Rovigo with Verona. To explain the reason the same company in a press release: “At Amazon, health and safety of workers are our priority. The introduction of the rule of safety relating to modality of parking in reverse gear allows us to prevent any accidents due to visibility of any obstacles or pedestriansi in passing. Our safety culture permeates everything we do throughout the company ».

In fact, the disposition of Castelguglielmo is not new: all establishments of the multinational, both in Italy and abroad, have adopted the same practice. In particular, for the multinational Seattle is best if its employees do the maneuver in reverse when they arrive, awake and focused, rather than returning, after the shift, tired and fatigued.

