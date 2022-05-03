Amazon ends paid sick leave for COVID-19

Amazon’s proposed new building looks like this emoji 1:39

The return to pre-pandemic sick leave policies means all of the company’s US employees will now have up to five days of unpaid, excused time off for a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Under the previous policy that was last updated in January, workers with the virus had up to seven days of paid leave.

(CNN Business) — Amazon ended its COVID-19 paid sick leave policy effective Monday, the company said in a memo to employees this weekend that was shared with CNN Business.

The e-commerce giant cited the “sustained decline in the pandemic, the continued availability of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, and updated guidance from public health authorities” as reasons for updating its policies. The memo to employees added that eligible workers can still use accrued time off for COVID-19-related leave.

Amazon also said it will no longer notify workers of positive cases at its facilities, unless required by law. This follows decisions by state governments across the country to reduce or end their own reporting of Covid-19 cases, the company said.

While Amazon continues to urge workers to get vaccinated against the virus in the memo, the company also said it was ending its vaccination incentive programs as vaccination rates across the country have plateaued. (The programs offered front-line employees cash or a chance to win prizes from a sweepstakes.)

“We are closely monitoring conditions and will continue to adjust our response as appropriate,” the company told employees.

The easing of the company’s pandemic policies comes in particular amid increased workplace activism at Amazon and multiple high-profile unionization efforts.

Last month, workers at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse voted to form the e-commerce giant’s first US union.

Amazon has since filed an appeal, asking for the entire vote to be repeated. A separate union bid in Bessemer, Alabama, concluded last month with results too close to announce. Meanwhile, vote counting for another unionization effort at a facility in New York is scheduled to begin Monday.