Amazon-Facebook, so the billions lost by Zuckerberg end up in Bezos- Corriere.it

Amazon closed the last quarter of 2021 brilliantly with profits nearly doubled to $ 14.32 billion, while revenues grew 9% to $ 137.41 billion, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts. For the first quarter of 2022, the online shopping giant expects revenues between 112 and 117 billion dollars, less than the 121 billion estimated by analysts. On the one hand, the increase in the Amazon Prime subscription, on the other hand the boom in the cloud service offered by the group – with revenues growing by 40% compared to the 2020 quarter to 17.8 billion dollars and profits of 5.29 billion – has balanced the higher costs of personnel and transport.

The boom expected on Wall Street Amazon released its quarterly accounts Thursday night after the close of Wall Street: the stock shot up about 14% in after-hours trading. Friday the verdict of the American stock exchange: in fact, a 14% increase in the Amazon stock is equivalent to about 200 billion dollars, which makes investors recover a large part of the 251 billion lost by Meta (the Facebook holding) on ​​Thursday with the collapse of 26 % in a single session, due to the collapse of the subscribers. The recovery effect is seen by analysts as one of the explanations of the surge in the Amazon stock, a sort of safe haven in the world of internet giants.



Pandemic effect As we predicted during the holidays, we have seen higher costs driven by labor shortages and inflationary pressures, and these problems persisted in the first quarter due to Omicron, explained Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy, ​​who last July took over from founder Jeff Bezos, now executive president. Despite these short-term challenges, we continue to feel optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic.

The trend Amazon has been particularly exposed to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, the phenomenon of resignations given by those aiming for a new job (even if the alternative is not ready) and inflation, which is starting to weigh on purchasing decisions. The market was expecting lower profits, given the higher costs the world is facing in raw material supplies and deliveries. Furthermore, pressure from employees to organize the group points to an increase in labor costs. Jeff Bezos’ giant, however, benefited from the November stock exchange listing of its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian, which was listed on the stock exchange in November.

Source link