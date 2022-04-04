Amazon Fire TV at a knockdown price, even less than 20 euros

To use it is as easy as inserting its port to HDMI. On the other hand, it is charged from the mains like any other device. As for its universality, it is one of the most adaptable models on the market, so strangely the user will have to worry about whether it will adapt to their TV.

This version, much more powerful than its predecessor, will not only allow you to enjoy your favorite series and movies, but also other windows, such as YouTube, DAZN, and even web pages, such as Reddit or Facebook. Obviously, you can also count on it to inform you about the weather in your city or play streaming music.

The Amazon USB dongle is one of the best sellers for its convenience. Its price never falls below 20 euros, and rarely 30, so it may be worth buying it. The model connects the voice with Alexa, so you can forget about manually activating it. Its quality and invaluable presence have made it one of the kings of the market.

Obviously there are different controller models, but even the smallest one, Amazon Stick Lite, performs the basic functions well. The latter, the Stick Lite, has 1 GB of memory and 8 GB of storage, features that increase with each model, reaching 2 GB and 16 GB of storage in its superior model, the Fire TV 4K Max.

There are the following:

The latest, the TV Cube, is not a dongle, but a hybrid between a portable device and a speaker. It is an aesthetic cube designed for smart homes, which integrates a larger speaker.

Another key for this device to break the market is its design. Not only is it small and light (the lightest model weighs 32g and the largest 48g), but it also has few, very basic buttons to make it manageable by all household members, from children to the elderly. Although yes, you will rarely click on them, since it recognizes the sound commands. After all, it is the classic black controller but adapted to 2022.

Finally, the US company is gradually increasing its catalog of audiovisual content. On its platform, Amazon Prime Video, there are thousands of products that will be added in April, the premiere of ‘Outer Range’, or the 4th season of ‘Madres. Love and life’; although without a doubt, one of the titles that generates the greatest expectation is the continuation of the mythical Spanish series, El internado.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.