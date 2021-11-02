Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Streaming Without Compromise

The world of entertainment is larger than ever, both in terms of devices and content, to the point that surely more than one will have found themselves spending more time searching than watching. On the other hand, the number of streaming services available is so high and constantly evolving that from this point of view there is really spoiled for choice. Yet, between an exclusive and the other, many need to easily switch between various streaming services, perhaps having everything at a remote control.

In this context, it comes into play Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, that is what apparently looks like a simple key but which in reality represents a door to the world of streaming entertainment. We have had the opportunity to try the new model, sold for 64.99 euros on Amazon Italy, over the last few weeks.

What is Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

It’s been a while since our last review of the Fire TV Stick, which Amazon usually updates according to the technological developments of the market, so it is very important to briefly analyze the usefulness of this type of product.

For the uninitiated, Fire TV Stick devices fall into the category of HDMI dongles. Put simply, it’s about dongles to connect to the HDMI port of the TV that allow, some more and some less, to transform a common TV into a Smart TV. This type of product can be useful, for example, to those who appreciate their model to such an extent that they do not want to change it just for these features.

Contrary to what one might imagine, however, the Fire TV Stick is not only intended to offer the bare minimum and for this reason it has a hardware compartment designed to guarantee the right performance for an optimal use experience both in general and in the multimedia field. To do this, the Fire TV Stick integrates the Fire OS operating system, based on Android and which has a proprietary store for applications, called the Amazon Appstore, and this feature allows it to access a series of apps that would not be available on the proprietary operating systems of the most common Smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the newest model of the range, launched in Italy at the beginning of October 2021. This is the variant for those who do not want to compromise, so much so that it has support for Wi-Fi 6 and a remote control that allows you to use voice commands via the Amazon Alexa assistant. In short, in this review we will analyze what Andy Jassy’s company describes as his “most powerful 4K media player“.

Obviously Amazon offers solutions for all budgets and, to give you a concrete example, a balanced solution on which many decide to focus is the base model Fire TV Stick, sold for 39.99 euros on Amazon Italy. In this case, you will face several limitations, including maximum streaming at HD resolution and definitely lower performance.

Experience of use

The sales package includes manuals, remote control with two AAA batteries included, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, HDMI extension cable, microUSB / USB Type-A cable and power supply.

Setup is pretty quick and it simply requires connection to the Wi-Fi network and very little else: after a few minutes it will be possible to take advantage of all Amazon services, from Prime Video to the Amazon Appstore digital store. The available apps are placed in evidence at the top right of the screen, while at the bottom there are recommendations on content from streaming services that may be of interest to the user. One of the first operations to be carried out will be the download of the apps. From this point of view, the Amazon Appstore is very complete as far as the world of entertainment is concerned.

Inevitable, in addition to the aforementioned Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, NOW, DAZN, Disney +, Apple TV, RaiPlay and Mediaset Infinity. Also interesting is the presence of the official Discovery + app, a service that in popular televisions, such as those of LG, is instead often relegated to HbbTV. The collection of apps for the Fire ecosystem is not limited to video streaming, in fact there are also Spotify and Amazon Music. In short, the adoption of an operating system based on Android is certainly felt positively, so much so that there is also a browser, called Silk, all in all not bad, in case you want to venture into Web browsing from a remote control. The Amazon Appstore is quite complete in the Smart TV app park, where the limitation of the lack of Google services is felt very little compared to the smartphone world. Having overcome the obligatory premises on the available applications, let’s try to analyze the main strengths of the Fire TV Stick 4K compared to other HDMI dongles on the market.

The performance issue deserves further attention: when Amazon says this is its most powerful 4K media player, it’s not joking.

In fact, the fluidity of the user experience and streaming playback is excellent, thanks to the presence of a powerful MediaTek MT8696 quad-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz, as well as a 750 MHz IMG GE8300 GPU and 2GB of RAM. Casual gaming can also be done, but this is not the main focus of the product. The selection isn’t too exciting, but we can potentially plug in a Bluetooth controller and play Asphalt 8: Airborne. The internal memory is 8GB and does not lack the support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). To be clear, this means that you can connect Bluetooth speakers or headphones directly to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and enjoy multimedia content even through monitors without built-in speakers. An extreme example, which probably allows us to better understand how versatile a solution of this type can be.

Contents can be played with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and Dolby Atmos. The latter, among other things, is now also available for Netflix. Part of the convenience of the whole experience passes from the remote control, through which it is possible to navigate easily, both through buttons and through the voice commands of Amazon Alexa, especially useful for searching apps and contents (recognition has now reached excellent levels, even if some inaccuracy can always be there). In this regard, the possibility of using the skills is interesting, just as the possibility of keeping an eye on a surveillance camera could certainly be useful for someone without having to pause the playback of multimedia contents through the Picture in picture mode. There are also four quick buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Music.

The dimensions of the key are not so high: 99 x 30 x 14 mm, for a weight of 48.4 grams. It is, therefore, an HDMI dongle that can be safely hidden on the back of the TV. In terms of environmental impact, 50% of the plastic used is post-consumer recycled and there is also an energy saving mode that is activated automatically when the device is not in operation.

Clearly, part of the proof of this product will also pass from non-standardizable opinions, as variables come into play that cannot be fully controlled, such as the type of television and associated router, which clearly must be able to support the aforementioned standards in order to ensure the best possible experience. In any case, the performance leap over less expensive Fire TV Stick models it is noted positively, from the startup times of the apps to the fluidity of the experience in general. This is certainly the main point in favor of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which aims to ensure a comfortable and high-resolution view of all the contents of the streaming services available.

We have never had any problems when watching entire TV series and movies, as well as when playing videos on apps like YouTube. Obviously, to benefit from the maximum resolution of Fire TV Stick 4K Max will need to select 4K content, but not all titles available on streaming platforms are. In any case, a lot depends on what you want to see, even based on the limitations related to the streaming service itself. In general, however, the user experience was excellent from all points of view. The only flaw? The port anchored to the microUSB standard, which can actually give you some headaches with some Internet-related adapters. However, the presence of Wi-Fi 6 support and the way this type of product is generally used make the problem go away for a good number of people. Since this is Amazon’s most expensive proposal, therefore aimed at the most demanding public, it was right to investigate this detail as well.