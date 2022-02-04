Amazon flies on its “cloud”, profits well beyond expectations thanks to the cloud. Increase the cost of “prime” subscriptions

Amazon joys and sorrows. Joys for shareholders who toast to a profit jumped to 14.3 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2021, well beyond forecasts and double the previous three months. Grief for “Prime” subscribers who will raise the cost of subscription in the United States from $ 119 to $ 139 a year, primarily due to rising labor and transportation costs. The fourth quarter profit includes a pre-tax valuation gain of 11.8 billion dollars from the company’s investment in Rivian Automotive, which completed an initial public offering (IPO) in November.

To tow the earnings of the Seattle giant is the AWS division (Amazon web service) that is above all the services of the cloud spaces, of which Amazon is the first supplier in the world together with Microsoft. The forecasts for the first quarter of 2022 are less brilliant. According to the group, revenues should be between i 112 and 117 billion dollars compared to the estimates of the analysts who placed the receipts around to 121 billion.

During 2021, Amazon increased its workforce by 140,000 with a workforce that now reaches 1.6 million employees. The results released yesterday evening were balm on a Nasdaq sunk by the disappointing data of Facebook (Meta) and by the collapse of the title of the group of Mark Zuckerberg. In closed-market trading, the stock recorded a rise of 17%.