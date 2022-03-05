Amazon founder turned his attention to Chiribiquete and will support environmental goals

Jeff Bezos He has always been fascinated by the Amazon, to the point that Amazon, a company he founded in 1995, is named after the longest river in the world. Thus, the businessman sought that his product catalog would also be the largest, most different and exotic on the planet, characteristics that he had in mind for the company since his creation.

In fact, the businessman landed in Colombia in order to formalize his financial support on environmental issues through the Bezos Earth Fund and promote the goal of the 30×30 strategy, which seeks to protect 30% of the national marine and terrestrial areas 2030.

The businessman, who, according to the latest update of the Forbes list, has a net worth of US$210.7 billion, expressed his interest in the protection and conservation of the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park, located in the Colombian Amazon region.

The president, Iván Duque, toured the National Park in the company of the businessman, to show the progress in the fight against climate change and the environmental programs promoted by the National Government. Chiribiquete Park is the largest protected area in the country and was declared by UNESCO as a natural and cultural heritage of humanity. It has 960 species of fauna, 82 mammals, 492 birds, 209 butterflies, and more than 2,000 identified kinds of flora. In addition, it has 62 types of ecosystems that provide benefits related to climate regulation, water supply, air purification and carbon storage.

The national president also recalled that Bezos has been interested in supporting many of the climate action policies and protected areas in the country, so “this visit will be very important so that he can get to know some of those conservation spaces in which Not only is the declaration of protection required, but also effective protection, because that contributes not only to the environment in a structural way, but also helps the goal of substantially reducing emissions by 2030 and 2050”, he pointed out.

In this regard, Laura Muñoz, president of On Vacation said that “Jeff Bezos can support investment for sustainable and responsible tourism in the national territory in regions such as Amazonas, La Guajira and San Andrés, promoting environmental care and economic development and society of the country”.

The businessman, who has participation in more than 10 companies around the world, such as Uber, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitter, Airbnb and Domo, is also part of the Colombian project ‘La Haus’, created by the children of former President Álvaro Uribe : Tomás and Jerónimo, in 2021. There, the businessman made an investment through his company Bezos Expeditions.

Another of the companies with which Jeff Bezos has a presence in Colombia is Amazon Web Services (AWS), the customer service center that has a plant with more than 400 employees. The company recently announced the opening of a new zone in Bogotá, which will aim to facilitate the execution of operations for clients through the use of cloud technology. The new infrastructure has a secure connection with high bandwidth.

Regarding the possible investments for the production of series for its Amazon Prime streaming platform, experts on the subject explained that Colombia could represent a great market for the company, since the great variety of actors, locations, producers and stories inspired by the country have put it on the radar to be the epicenter of production of new audiovisual content.

This purpose would be carried out through producers with extensive experience in the field.