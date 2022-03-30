Amazon Games, in charge of Lost Ark and New World, loses its boss

AmazonGames continues to make people talk, although in this case it is not because of what happens in one of his two video games, New World and Lost Arkbut because of the departure of the one who has been his boss and part of the section dedicated to the video game of the gigantic company for the last 13 years.

Is about Mike Frazzini, and has confirmed what Bloomberg advanced this Saturday. His departure from the company comes after the release of two successful titles at the beginning, but also with several cancellations along the way. This has provoked various criticisms among the studio’s employees, and may have been defining when making a decision about his future.

Amazon Games on everyone’s lips

The company owned by Jeff Bezos has wanted to enter the video game industry making a lot of noise. The goal is to be a giant within it, and that is why titles like New World and Lost Ark they are on everyone’s lips long before their launch. Their arrival has been notorious, bringing together millions of players in their first weeks, although over time, one more than another, they have received some criticism that perhaps denotes the beginnings of a company without much experience in this world.

There are several games behind, and the cancellation of many others by AmazonGames with Mike Frazzini to to the head. Some of the study’s members have been critical of Frazzini due to their lack of experience in the industry, as stated Bloomberg.

The future looks bright for AmazonGames, although this will have to be without Frazzini, but with a catalog that hopes to have more and more games available. If these have the same impact as his last two releases, we will have to be very attentive.