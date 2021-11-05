Amazon gives a 10 Euro voucher, to be used during Black Friday: how to get it

In view of Black Friday 2021, Amazon has launched an interesting promotion that allows you to get a 10 Euro gift voucher, to be used for purchases made during Black Friday Shopping.

As we read on Amazon’s official offer page, it is one promotion by invitation which can only benefit Amazon customers invited by email, push notification or through targeted advertisements. What needs to be done is to use an Amazon Locker or one of the many Amazon collection points scattered throughout the country for the first time.

At this point, in the next order for at least 25 Euros you can use the coupon “10PRENDI” (obviously without quotes) to receive a 10 Euro discount. The coupon expiration is set for 23:59 on December 31, 2021, which is why it is also compatible with Black Friday purchases.

Below are the terms and conditions:

This promotion is by invitation only. Amazon customers who have been notified via email, push notification, or through targeted advertising on the Amazon.it website are eligible for this promotion. Customers can check the possibility of benefiting from the promotion by clicking on the following link: https://www.amazon.it/b?node=27108192031, where the promotion is explained in detail and customers, if eligible, will be able to view information on the promotion and related terms and conditions. Customers who have been invited by Amazon.it and can view promotion information and related terms and conditions on the page (“Eligible Customers”) will be eligible for a € 10 discount coupon to be used on eligible orders at a collection point. Amazon (“discover the Amazon collection points https://www.amazon.it/ulp) of at least € 25 from 28 October to 31 December 2021 (” Promotion “).

Offer valid from 00:00 on 28 October to 23:59 on 31 December 2021, subject to early exhaustion of the available products, and with a limit of 13,000 discount codes used to purchase on www.amazon.it.

The offer applies exclusively to the purchase on www.amazon.it of products sold by Amazon EU SARL and Amazon Media EU SARL respectively and collected at an Amazon point. Amazon Warehouse Deals and products sold by third parties on the Amazon.co.uk Marketplace are excluded.

Amazon customers who have been notified by email or through targeted advertising on the Amazon.it website can benefit from the offer. Customers can check the possibility of benefiting from the promotion by clicking on the following link: https://www.amazon.it/b?node=27108192031 and, if eligible, they will be able to view information on the promotion and its terms and conditions. Customers who are eligible for this promotion will be able to use the promotional code 10PRENDI to get a € 10 discount on orders of at least € 25 that comply with these terms and conditions.

The discount coupon can be used to purchase any product sold and shipped by Amazon on www.amazon.it except for books, digital products (such as ebooks and MP3s), food products for babies and children, gift vouchers, gift boxes .

Offer limited to one order and one account only.

Offer not combinable with other offers relating to the same products.

To benefit from the offer, it is necessary to place an order worth at least € 25 by entering the code “10PRENDI” during payment. Shipping costs and ancillary costs, including for example those for gift wrapping, do not contribute to reaching the minimum purchase threshold.

The maximum discount applied under this offer is € 10

The discount coupon can be used on www.amazon.it until 11.59 pm on 31 December 2021.

To use the discount coupon it is necessary to disable the 1-Click purchase method.

The offer is neither transferable nor redeemable for cash.

In case of cancellation, even partial, of the order by the customer or the return of one of the promotional items, Amazon reserves the right to withhold from the refund an amount equal to the discount received.

The Amazon.co.uk General Terms and Conditions of Use and Sale apply

Amazon.co.uk Discount Coupons Terms of Use apply

For all the relevant information, we refer you once again to the official offer page on Amazon.