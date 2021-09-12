Amazon gives up the miniseries with Nicolas Cage

It was one of two dramas based on the feud between Joe Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin. The other, by Peacock, remains in production.

A single series based on the story of Joe Exotic it should be enough. That’s what they must have thought of Amazon, which according to what was reported by Variety has given up on the drama of Dan Lagana (American Vandal) who was supposed to bring the bizarre story of former owner and manager of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma Joe Schreibvogel back to TV after the enormous success of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. This is despite the fact that the project involved the Hollywood star Nicolas Cage in the lead role.

The untitled miniseries was based on Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, an article published by Texas Monthly long before the Netflix documentary. “I think Amazon eventually got the feeling that it was a story out of time, because it took a really long time to make it happen,” Cage explained to the site. “At one point, they heard it was lightning caught in a bottle, but it has since faded to no longer relevant.”

The competing platform Peacock, which formally started production, is not of the same opinion Joe Exotic, miniseries by Etan Frankel (Sorry For Your Loss) based on the same story, with John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill) as Schreibvogel e Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) in those of his rival Carole Baskin, owner of the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, which Joe tried to have killed. This will tell the story from Baskin’s point of view, based more precisely on the second season of the podcast Over My Dead Body.