Amazon gym memberships, from Virgin to Barry’s: how to buy them

We are in May and we have already started talking about costume fitting and reservations for the summer holidays (finally, we add). Anyone who is not a frequent visitor to the classic gymnastics / fitness courses, which since the pandemic have also become available online, knows well that this period is the worst, because to reenter in the physical form “summer”It is not easy without support and an important stimulus. Amazon comes to the rescue, which with the portal dedicated to gyms, allows you to book a subscription or a small package at discounted prices to get back in shape.

Amazon gym memberships, the chains The choice is really wide, they range from Vigin to BuddyFit, via FitActive or Barry's. Do you prefer an intensive workout with a high adrenaline load? Or do you prefer to rely on tools and a personal trainer to follow you step by step in the lesson? Or, do you just want an app to guide you in training at home? Just ask and Amazon will give you the right answers, with different formulas and types of subscription according to needs. Amazon gym passes, packages available You go by booklet of 10 lessons up to a 12-month annual subscription with unlimited admissions, but there are also mini subscriptions for those who want to concentrate on a few months (even just one to start, perhaps, in view of a more prolonged attendance). Amazon's strong point is that these packages can be discounted, just keep an eye on the dedicated page to be updated on the offers. Amazon gym memberships, how to buy them Let's move on to the last step, which is the registration. How can I buy a subscription? Just a few clicks, carefully reading all the features of the promotion (access times, days etc) and then you have to proceed with the purchase, making sure you have selected the correct type of subscription. Then all that remains is to arm yourself with good will and head to the right gym.


